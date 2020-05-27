You are the owner of this article.
Hammond cancels Festival of the Lakes Snoop Dogg would have headlined
Hammond cancels Festival of the Lakes Snoop Dogg would have headlined

Hammond cancels Festival of the Lakes Snoop Dogg would have headlined

Lights Over Bridgeport plays Festival of the Lakes, which was canceled this year.

Another one of Northwest Indiana's largest summer festivals has been canceled for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hammond is canceling Festival of the Lakes, the week-long festival of concerts at The Pav at Wolf Lake in July, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. announced Wednesday on a virtual Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce meeting.

"I don't want the fest to be a super-spreader," he said.

Hammond has gotten many big names to headline Festival of the Lakes in recent years, including Boyz II Men, Nas, Ludacris, the Roots, Sublime with Rome, and Bush. This year, the popular rapper Snoop Dogg was supposed to headline the outdoor festival.

McDermott said the city of Hammond would try to reschedule Snoop Dogg and other acts that had been slated to perform at Festival of the Lakes this year to perform at The Pav at Wolf Lake sometime in 2021. Other acts have been booked but were not publicly announced because of the uncertainty about whether the festival would even take place, given the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Formerly known as August Fest, Festival of the Lakes celebrates Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and George Lake in Hammond. In addition to free concerts in various musical genres intended to draw diverse audiences, it includes a midway with carnival rides, fireworks, local food vendors, a beer garden and more.

