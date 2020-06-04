Hammond company to distribute ultraviolet disinfection robots

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Hammond company has reached a deal to distribute UVC Robots, autonomous Roomba-like robots that use ultraviolet light to disinfect hospitals and other workspaces.

O’Day’s, Inc. entered into a partnership with UVD Robots to sell, service and support of UVD Robot. The robot was developed to address hospital-acquired infections in 2018 and has since spread to more than 40 countries

"O'Day's is proud to partner with UVD Robots to bring the unique, high-tech disinfection UVD Robot to the Midwest. This leading-edge technology solution can augment existing cleaning and disinfection protocols to more effectively and efficiently kill viruses and bacteria," O'Day's President and CEO Steve O'Day said.

The robot scans its environment and creates a digital map that helps it completely disinfect a room on its own. The process typically takes 10 minutes to 15 minutes, involving five or six stops.

UVD Robots are now used in a number of places such as commercial offices, malls, airports, casinos, factories and bus stations. It's even been dispatched to Wuhan, China in the fight against coronavirus, which has boosted the demand for the product.