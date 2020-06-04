Hammond company to distribute ultraviolet disinfection robots

A Hammond company has reached a deal to distribute UVC Robots, autonomous Roomba-like robots that use ultraviolet light to disinfect hospitals and other workspaces.
O’Day’s, Inc. entered into a partnership with UVD Robots to sell, service and support of UVD Robot. The robot was developed to address hospital-acquired infections in 2018 and has since spread to more than 40 countries
"O'Day's is proud to partner with UVD Robots to bring the unique, high-tech disinfection UVD Robot to the Midwest. This leading-edge technology solution can augment existing cleaning and disinfection protocols to more effectively and efficiently kill viruses and bacteria," O'Day's President and CEO Steve O'Day said.
The robot scans its environment and creates a digital map that helps it completely disinfect a room on its own. The process typically takes 10 minutes to 15 minutes, involving five or six stops.
UVD Robots are now used in a number of places such as commercial offices, malls, airports, casinos, factories and bus stations. It's even been dispatched to Wuhan, China in the fight against coronavirus, which has boosted the demand for the product.
The innovation won the 2019 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award in Robotics and Automation from the International Federation of Robotics and the euRobotics Technology Transfer Award 2020.
“We at UVD Robots are delighted to join forces with O’Day’s and benefit from their commitment to excellent customer service. This strategic partnership will help expand the reach for our award winning UVD Robot within the US, help restore confidence in the workplace, and continue in the ongoing fight against COVID-19,” said Brian Coffey, sales director for the Americas at UVD Robots.
For more information, visit www.ODay.com.
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.