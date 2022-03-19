 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Hammond Development Corp. providing entrepreneurs new industrial kitchen

  • 0
Hammond Development Corporation providing entrepreneurs new industrial kitchen

Hammond Development Corporation's industrial kitchen is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Hammond Development Corp. has helped foster coffee shops, restaurants and a kombucha maker.

Now the agency, which seeks to promote economic development and job creation by developing small businesses, has upgraded its commercial kitchen space.

A ribbon-cutting of the newly renovated space at 5233 Hohman Ave. is slated to take place at 10 a.m. March 29.

"We are excited to provide another significant resource to our food entrepreneurs," said HDC Program Director Jackie DeRosa. "It is our goal to help eliminate any barriers that may prevent them from realizing their business goals. Making an industrial kitchen available to them is a big piece to this puzzle." 

The Hammond Development Corp. has worked to help women and minorities launch small businesses for more than 20 years. Its Food Entrepreneur Program helps start-up businesses get off the ground with educational classes, a pop-up cafe and use of the commercial kitchen space.

Entrepreneurs looking to start a food business can rent the industrial kitchen to make their products in a commercial space that complies with state and local health regulations so they don't run the risk of cooking at home. They also can rent the pop-up cafe by the day, week or month to get their business up and running without singing a lead.

People are also reading…

Fifth Third Foundation, BP, First Midwest Bank and Franciscan Health provided financial assistance for the renovation project.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the kitchen, visit www.HDCNWI.org or call 219-803-6301.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Deferring on your student loans could impact your credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts