Hammond Development Corp. providing entrepreneurs new industrial kitchen

The Hammond Development Corp. has helped foster coffee shops, restaurants and a kombucha maker.

Now the agency, which seeks to promote economic development and job creation by developing small businesses, has upgraded its commercial kitchen space.

A ribbon-cutting of the newly renovated space at 5233 Hohman Ave. is slated to take place at 10 a.m. March 29.

"We are excited to provide another significant resource to our food entrepreneurs," said HDC Program Director Jackie DeRosa. "It is our goal to help eliminate any barriers that may prevent them from realizing their business goals. Making an industrial kitchen available to them is a big piece to this puzzle."

The Hammond Development Corp. has worked to help women and minorities launch small businesses for more than 20 years. Its Food Entrepreneur Program helps start-up businesses get off the ground with educational classes, a pop-up cafe and use of the commercial kitchen space.

Entrepreneurs looking to start a food business can rent the industrial kitchen to make their products in a commercial space that complies with state and local health regulations so they don't run the risk of cooking at home. They also can rent the pop-up cafe by the day, week or month to get their business up and running without singing a lead.

Fifth Third Foundation, BP, First Midwest Bank and Franciscan Health provided financial assistance for the renovation project.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the kitchen, visit www.HDCNWI.org or call 219-803-6301.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.