Hammond drops lawsuit over appointments to SSCVA board

Hammond has dropped its yearslong lawsuit involving the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority after a recent change in direction at the tourism agency.

The city of Hammond sued the SSCVA in 2019, alleging the agency blocked two of its appointments to the board.

The city and SSCVA reached an agreement on the matter, but Hammond continued to pursue its lawsuit to question the constitutionality of a state law specifying how the SSCVA board members are appointed that applies to Lake County and nowhere else in the state.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said earlier this year he would consider dropping the legal action if the SSCVA board replaced longtime President and CEO Speros Batistatos, despite McDermott's conviction that state laws should apply to the entire state and not single out Lake County as a special case.

The SSCVA board has since removed Batistatos from day-to-day duties and appointed an interim CEO after raising concerns about his total compensation growing to more than $330,000 — more than double his base salary.

The board sent a letter to the longtime tourism chief this spring saying his contract would not be renewed at the end of the year.