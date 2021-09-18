Hammond drops lawsuit over appointments to SSCVA board

Hammond has dropped its yearslong lawsuit involving the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority after a recent change in direction at the tourism agency.
The city of Hammond sued the SSCVA in 2019, alleging the agency blocked two of its appointments to the board.
The city and SSCVA reached an agreement on the matter, but Hammond continued to pursue its lawsuit to question the constitutionality of a state law specifying how the SSCVA board members are appointed that applies to Lake County and nowhere else in the state.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said earlier this year he would consider dropping the legal action if the SSCVA board replaced longtime President and CEO Speros Batistatos, despite McDermott's conviction that state laws should apply to the entire state and not single out Lake County as a special case.
The SSCVA board has since removed Batistatos from day-to-day duties and appointed an interim CEO after raising concerns about his total compensation growing to more than $330,000 — more than double his base salary.
The board sent a letter to the longtime tourism chief this spring saying his contract would not be renewed at the end of the year.
"As a gesture of goodwill, Hammond has dropped the lawsuit," McDermott said at an SSCVA board meeting at the Hammond Sportsplex Thursday. "We dropped it and asked a judge to terminate it as a sign of goodwill."
SSCVA Board President Andy Qunell said it was a positive development that the agency responsible for bringing tourists, conventions and sporting events to Lake County could move on from the legal spat with the county's most populous city.
"It's good that they want to partner with us," Qunell said. "It's nice that they want to be partners."
The two sides had earlier worked out a resolution to their initial disagreement.
"Technically, (the SSCVA was) still a party, but the remaining cause of action was the constitutionality of the SSCVA statute, which was being defended by the state," Hammond City Attorney Kevin Smith said. "The matters involving Speros’ incorrectly appointing members was resolved and a mechanism put in place if the SSCVA ever appointed members incorrectly again."
The SSCVA board also voted Tuesday to approve new salary and benefit ranges after raising concerns that the previous director was receiving too much in total compensation. The board voted to limit the president and CEO's pay to between a minimum of $4,000 and a maximum of $8,500 biweekly. The interim president and CEO position, now filled by Cathy Svetanoff, also will be paid in that range.
"It's less than what it was before," Qunell said. "A compensation committee made the recommendation after doing research and talking to human resources people."
The board also voted Thursday to approve $20,000 tourism grants for Schererville, Merrillville and Griffith, including to help pay for the Rock 'N' Rail Music and Street Festival.
Grants that were meant to help communities stage events to bring visitors back as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic had been a major cause of the rift between the board and Batistatos that ultimately led to his ouster after more than three decades.
Several people raised concerns during the public comments section of the meeting about the board not including requirements with the tourism grants to ensure the events were accessible to people with disabilities. Board members said they would look into ensuring accessibility in the future.
