HAMMOND — Shadimon Vanpelt, a young woman from Gary, was shopping for her future Monday.

“I’m looking for a new career, just investigating what’s out there,” said Vanpelt, whose interests range from customer service to the arts.

She was attending the Center of Workforce Innovations’ second annual NextGen Youth Expo. The program at Purdue University Northwest featured various vendors and breakout sessions on health care, technology and skilled trades.

Portage High School seniors Kristen Manzo, 19, and Abbigail Ortiz, 18, were looking into mental health. Westville High School senior Chris Hootman, 17, was taking notes while listening to an Army recruiter.

Cheyenne Nugent, 19, a senior at River Forest High School, is particularly interested in underwater welding.

“I’ve always liked being in water, and I just learned to weld,” Nugent said. “I picked it up really fast and I enjoy doing it.” She also finds welding “relaxing.”

Classmate Corrie Covelli, 18, was “looking at see what colleges are offering. Right now, I want to get a job, then figure things out.”

Forty-six employers, educational institutions, local businesses and youth service providers participated in the expo.

“Our collective mission is to inform and empower the future of Northwest Indiana’s workforce,” said Dominique Smiley, director of youth engagement for CWI.

Outreach for the expo included high schools and career and technical institutes while targeting out-of-school youth in low-paying jobs who may be seeking better career opportunities.

“We encourage all students to submit a personal statement," said Ed Keleher, senior assistant director of undergraduate admissions at Valparaiso University. "Brag about yourself. Not just academics, but overall.”

Hammond Central High School juniors Mya Cutnoe and Skylar Redeaux, both 17, were looking for jobs in the medical field. Cutnoe, who likes working with people, described herself as outgoing. Redeaux cited determination among her assets.

Leslie Merrill and Mara Adams, who work in human relations for Hammond-based Alverno Laboratories, a medical testing provider, said prospective employees should show “compassion, integrity, an individual interest in growing and a passion for helping others.”

Alverno was an expo sponsor, along with Centier Bank, Fire National Bank, Geminus and Purdue Northwest.

With an open-enrollment policy, “we try to include a success plan for every student," explained Mo Vincic, executive director for community engagement at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County sites in East Chicago, Gary and Crown Point. "As a community college, we serve our communities, and we include everyone in that process.”

Several school systems brought groups of students from different grade levels. Maren Lee, career and technology education director for East Chicago Central High School, brought eight students.

Lee hoped they would “look for opportunities for education or jobs that exist in our area.”

The Valparaiso Alternative Learning Experience brought seven students, including Lindsey Richel, 16. The VALE junior is interested in nuclear medicine and describes herself as hard-working, someone takes constructive feedback well.

“We want all of Northwest Indiana to realize there is an abundance of opportunities right now,” Smiley said. “We have the resources right here, right now to make positive things happen.”