HAMMOND — The South Shore Line's proposed extension southward presents the city "an amazing opportunity" to transform downtown, officials believe.
Residents and business people last week received on update on planning for the West Lake Corridor's arrival — including for a new downtown train station not in the project's current scope — at a forum at the Hammond Academy of Science and Technology, located just off Hohman Avenue, downtown's main thoroughfare.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said inclusion in Hammond of a Gateway Station, where the West Lake Corridor will meet the South Shore, and of a maintenance facility at the former OK Champion industrial property "was a big win for us."
He said Hammond's West Lake Corridor financial pledge of about $20 million over 30 years will lead to "a massive infusion of money into Hammond."
"It gives us an amazing opportunity to redefine downtown Hammond," the mayor said. He intends for that to include a downtown Hammond station that had been discussed but not included in West Lake plans.
"Once that first train goes on the South Shore Line, we can start construction on our downtown Hammond station. And we plan to," McDermott said. He said the city would be willing to pay for the station.
"We have an opportunity to completely redefine our downtown, and we want to do it the right way," McDermott said. "This is our only bite at the apple. I want to make sure it's a big bite and one that's going to benefit Hammond for years to come."
McDermott introduced the lead planner for the downtown project, Jeff Speck of Brookline, Massachusetts-based Speck and Associates and author of "Walkable City: How Downtown Saves America, One Step at a Time."
Speck said that Hohman Avenue south of the freight railroad bridge "is really ready for a major makeover." His focus on "walkability" is a component of a broader push to make downtowns more friendly for mixed uses, including residential as well as business.
The South Shore project can be a significant part of that, he said.
"Transit can be an anchor in downtown," Speck said. But, "if (your plan) doesn't make it walkable, you're not going to have the success you want to have."
Walking needs to be safe, comfortable and interesting, he said, giving people a reason to do it.
Generally, communities need to focus on reducing and narrowing traffic lanes, Speck said.
"The smaller the blocks, the more frequent the intersections, the safer the city," he said, though this doesn't always mean expensive infrastructure projects.
"Most streets, the solution is not rebuilding but re-striping," he said. That can include creation of bike lanes that narrow the motor-vehicle roadway. Parallel parking can also be added — having the additional benefit of shielding pedestrians from traffic.
Comfort with walking also is boosted by "good edges," Speck said. The orientation and setback of buildings should consider the pedestrian's perspective.
"It's the enclosure of space that makes for comfortable cities," he said.
Preservation of existing buildings is important — every old building lost contributes to "losing your competitive edge," Speck said.
The focus on urban living has a demographic basis, said planning team member David Dixon of the firm Stantec.
The two-parents-and-children households that fill single-family homes in suburbs are a declining proportion of all households, he said. The demand for large backyards, nearby golf courses, homogeneity, an "escape" from work and car-friendly planning is declining, Dixon said, while demand for main streets, walkability, transit, diversity and other urban amenities is growing.
"The workforce that our economy most needs is moving into urban areas," he said.
The role of technology will be significant, Dixon said, particularly the advent of shared, autonomous vehicles.
"This is going to be just as impactful as the advent of universal auto ownership after World War II," he said. "These (vehicles) will have a profoundly pro-urban impact."
Dixon also talked about the importance of authenticity — maintaining and encouraging the people and things that make Hammond what it is.
"For a billion dollars you can't buy what is authentic in your community today," he said. And the future, Dixon argued, favors the urban.
"Suburbs need to become more like Hammond in the 1950s than Hammond needs to become like a suburb."
The planners will be back in Hammond in August. Speck said his team takes on relatively few projects — "I don't want to do any more shelf plans," he said, referring to detailed plans that are put on bookshelves and never implemented.