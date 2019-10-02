The Hammond Historical Society will offer a peek into the city's past at its annual Historical Oak Hill Cemetery Tour.
Guided tours of the cemetery at 6445 Hohman Ave. at Hohman and 165th Street in Hammond will take place between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday. It's a chance to learn about many notable historical figures, including founders of the city of Hammond, the local Boilermakers union and the Chicago Bears.
This year's focus will be on veterans who died under the age of 30 who are buried at Oak Hill, such as Clifford E. Sohl who was killed in action in World War II and Herman C. Peters, who was killed in action during World War I.
More than 13,000 people are buried in Oak Hill, including 750 veterans.
"There are an awful lot of veterans at the Oak Hill cemetery," Hammond Historical Society President Ruth Mores said. "There are veterans who were killed in battle or returned home and died, such as from pneumonia. These men gave their lives and we're forever indebted to them."
Tour guides will lead small groups to about 15 stops around the cemetery, where volunteers will offer presentations, sometimes in costume.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's very interesting," Mores said. "These are historical real people, real guys who didn't live to see 40."
Suzanne G. Long started the annual cemetery tour 21 years ago, and it's grown into an institution. The walking tour lasts about 45 minutes and requires moderate exertion. Visitors can enter through the Kenwood St. entrance, learn about Northwest Indiana's history and purchase publications by the Hammond Historical Society at the end.
It's $5 for any person over 18 years old.
"We want to make it free for teenage kids so they can learn Hammond, Indiana did not just fall out of the sky," Mores said. "The people who built this city lived here, went to work and had kids and families before dying. We really want young people and teenagers to see who came before them to make the city what it is today."
For more information, visit hammondhistoricalsociety.org or call 219-931-5100.