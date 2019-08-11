A century ago, armed guards gunned down Lawrence Dudek, Stanley Skis, George Rosko and Stephen Krawczak during a strike at Standard Steel Car Co., which would later become known as the Pullman-Standard plant.
Sixty-two were injured in the violent confrontation over fair wages and good working conditions.
The Hammond Historical Society will commemorate the 100th anniversary of what newspapers called "The Hammond Massacre" at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the site where it happened at Columbia Avenue and Highland Avenue in Hammond.
The railroad car factory is long gone. Today the Ophelia Steen Family & Health Services Center stands there.
Members of the Hammond Historical Society will give a historical presentation and lay down memorial wreaths for the four men who were killed, three of whom were in their 30s and one of whom was the father of six children. A wreath also will be laid to honor the Pullman-Standard community "for its continued unity over the last 100 years."
"We are determined to keep their memory alive by retelling the story of the hard-fought battle of a united community fighting for the rights of its workers," Hammond Historical Society Vice President Ruth Mores said. "Workers started this whole strike over better wages and working conditions."
The Hammond Historical Society also will sell copies of Patricia Gorman's book "STRIKE! — The Clash at Highland and Columbia Streets," of which it just printed a 100th anniversary edition.
Mores said the historical society hopes to raise more awareness about the deadly labor unrest, which is not as well known as the Memorial Day Massacre of 1937 just across the state border, for which the United Steelworkers union holds a memorial every year.
"It's an older strike, so there's no one left to tell the story," she said. "The people have died off. There are still people living in Hegewisch who remember the 1937 massacre."
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Most of all, Mores hope to keep alive the memory of the workers who died fighting for what they believed in.
"We traced those four guys to Holy Cross Cemetery," she said. "There were no headstones. They couldn't afford to get headstones. They all lived in company housing, and one had a wife and six kids. There was no money to pay for anything."
The four picketers lost their lives but helped secure a better future for the workers who came after them, she said.
"The company finally backed off its demands," Mores said. "The company fought them, but the workers stood up and stood together until the strike was settled and the company gave in."
The public can obtain copies of the book at the Suzanne G. Long Local History Room at the Hammond Public Library at 564 State Street in downtown Hammond or at any Hammond Historical Society event.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.