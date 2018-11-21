Hammond lakefront data center developer to address Lakeshore Chamber

The developer of the planned 105,000-square-foot, $40 million data center on Lake Michigan in Hammond will give an update on the project to the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce next month.
Developer Tom Dakich will discuss the Digital Crossroads of America data center at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Hammond SportsPlex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. Lunch and the presentation will take place at noon, after a half hour of networking.
Dakich, an Andrean High School graduate, will talk about the data center project proposed for a 77-acre site north of the Hammond Marina on the Chicago border. The center could grow into a $200 million investment with more than 400,000 square feet of space, according to developers' plans.
Dakich and data center mogul Peter Feldman also plan to build a greenhouse for Purdue University Northwest and a 10,000-square-foot tech startup incubator at the site, home of the former State Line Generating Plant that burned coal on the lakeshore for more than eight decades.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., and other dignitaries were at a ceremonial groundbreaking in August. Holcomb described it as "a huge win for the Region."
Reservations are required, and tickets cost $25. For tickets or more information, call 219-931-1000.