Hammond looking to expand Sportsplex, add more volleyball courts

The facility has proved so successful that Hammond is looking at expanding it after just a few years. Hammond is looking at building an addition on the grassy area on the south side of the property to allow for more volleyball courts, including for college volleyball.

"The Sportsplex is completely overfilled after just a few years," McDermott said. "The basketball and volleyball make most of the money, but the soccer side does well as well."

McDermott initially considered turning the soccer fields into volleyball courts, especially since the roof there was high enough for college volleyball players to play without any impediment.

But he reconsidered after getting feedback from the community.

"The business person in me was going to sacrifice soccer since volleyball and basketball were the most lucrative," he said. "We were going to focus on volleyball and basketball instead of three sports simultaneously. But I talked to people and there was pushback. Hammond is a city that loves its soccer. It wouldn't look great to take that away from the community."

McDermott said the plans were still in the early stages and details like the square footage of the addition or the number of additional courts have not yet been determined.