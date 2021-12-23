Hammond Machine Works breaks ground on multimillion dollar expansion

HAMMOND — Hammond Machine Works is undergoing a major expansion that will bring more jobs and investment to north Lake County.
The precision machining and metal fabrication company broke ground Wednesday on a 12,500-square-foot building that will be connected to its current one at 5047 Columbia Ave. in north Hammond.
Founded in 1908, the company that mainly serves the rail industry will invest $4 million in the project.
"We're putting in a fiber-optic laser," President Peter Nau said. "We'll be able to burn, to cut shaped parts out of plate. We're going to pull in some of our outsourcing to better serve our customers. This is the world's fastest, they say."
Hammond Machine Works will be able to burn up to an inch-and-a-quarter plate into all sorts of shapes. It's fully automated with plate storage.
"It's hands-free and fully automated," Nau said. "It has a monotower so you can store your plate in a big tower and call out what plate thickness and material you want and then it will automatically come down and feed into the machine."
The laser will help Hammond Machine Works diversify its customer base, to include sectors like valves, packaging and steel mills.
"Right now, we're about 95% vested in railcar parts, so we're trying to broaden our base," Nau said. "Everything is depressed with new car builds because the price of material is so high. There's not a lot of new car builds at the moment. But there's always a lot of repair. That's a constant."
Hammond Machine Works currently employs 55 workers in Hammond and 15 at its Dallas facility in Texas. It expects to hire five to 10 more workers in Hammond after the new building is completed by the end of March.
The new laser is being custom-designed in Poland with many American parts and should arrive in May.
"It's a Polish laser but kind of a strange marriage," he said. "It's all U.S. parts: the resonator, all the electronics and everything are all American-made."
Hammond Machine Works acquired an acre of neighboring property, former Elgin, Joliet and Eastern Railway and Indiana Harbor Belt train tracks that had been abandoned 30 years ago.
"It's taken quite a long time, but there's a reason for everything," Nau said. "Had we just rushed into this, our building would have been half the size."
Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce President Dave Ryan said the company has been a fixture in Hammond for more than a century.
"Hammond Machine Works has a long and illustrious history in Hammond," he said. "One stop, one shop, one cost-effective way to do business is their motto. It's certainly paid off for their family because they are now looking at a multimillion-dollar expansion project in Hammond."
The city helped facilitate the investment by canceling plans to build a bike trail on the property Hammond Machine Works is building on.
"We're glad you continue to expand," city council member Pete Torres said. "We're happy to see your company grow more and be more successful."