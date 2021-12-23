Hammond Machine Works breaks ground on multimillion dollar expansion

HAMMOND — Hammond Machine Works is undergoing a major expansion that will bring more jobs and investment to north Lake County.

The precision machining and metal fabrication company broke ground Wednesday on a 12,500-square-foot building that will be connected to its current one at 5047 Columbia Ave. in north Hammond.

Founded in 1908, the company that mainly serves the rail industry will invest $4 million in the project.

"We're putting in a fiber-optic laser," President Peter Nau said. "We'll be able to burn, to cut shaped parts out of plate. We're going to pull in some of our outsourcing to better serve our customers. This is the world's fastest, they say."

Hammond Machine Works will be able to burn up to an inch-and-a-quarter plate into all sorts of shapes. It's fully automated with plate storage.

"It's hands-free and fully automated," Nau said. "It has a monotower so you can store your plate in a big tower and call out what plate thickness and material you want and then it will automatically come down and feed into the machine."

The laser will help Hammond Machine Works diversify its customer base, to include sectors like valves, packaging and steel mills.