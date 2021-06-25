Hammond mayor will consider dropping lawsuit if SSCVA board replaces Speros Batistatos

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he would consider dropping a lawsuit the city filed against the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority over board appointments that was filed two years ago if the SSCVA board ends up replacing longtime President and CEO Speros Batistatos.

After raising concerns about Batistatos' total compensation of more than $330,000 being more than double his base salary, the board recently sent a letter to Batistatos telling him his contract would not be renewed at year's end. The board also has had recent clashes with Batistatos, who has led Lake County's efforts to attract tourists, conferences and sports tournaments.

Hammond and the SSCVA reached an agreement after the tourism agency blocked two of Hammond's appointments to the boar. But Hammond continues its lawsuit against the state of Indiana for passing legislation that outlines how the SSCVA board members are appointed that applies to Lake County and nowhere else in the state.

McDermott said the reasons for filing the lawsuit in 2019 were numerous.