Hammond mayor will consider dropping lawsuit if SSCVA board replaces Speros Batistatos

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he would consider dropping a lawsuit the city filed against the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority over board appointments that was filed two years ago if the SSCVA board ends up replacing longtime President and CEO Speros Batistatos.
After raising concerns about Batistatos' total compensation of more than $330,000 being more than double his base salary, the board recently sent a letter to Batistatos telling him his contract would not be renewed at year's end. The board also has had recent clashes with Batistatos, who has led Lake County's efforts to attract tourists, conferences and sports tournaments.
Hammond and the SSCVA reached an agreement after the tourism agency blocked two of Hammond's appointments to the boar. But Hammond continues its lawsuit against the state of Indiana for passing legislation that outlines how the SSCVA board members are appointed that applies to Lake County and nowhere else in the state.
McDermott said the reasons for filing the lawsuit in 2019 were numerous.
"The first reason for the lawsuit was that Mr. Batistatos packed this board with his own appointees, overruling the appointing authorities' wishes on technicalities formulated by Mr. Batistatos. Speros used fictional 'statutory requirements' to block numerous appointments to his board on a regular basis. If Speros wasn't personally comfortable with an appointment to the SSCVA, he would cite this fictional statutory requirement and refuse to seat that appointee," McDermott said. "This happened numerous times over the years, as Speros blocked appointees from Hammond, Gary, Hobart and many others."
Hammond sued after Batistatos refused to seat one of its appointments for the second time, McDermott said.
"Speros blocked a Hammond appointee using this fictional rationale around 2010, and Hammond didn't fight Mr. Batistatos' actions," McDermott said. "However, when Speros again blocked the Hammond council's appointee in 2018, the Hammond council authorized me on behalf of the city to challenge Mr. Batistatos' actions, Hammond also challenges the statute that empowers the SSCVA as unconstitutional special legislation."
Batistatos said he never blocked Hammond's appointees to the board.
"We've never not had an appointment from Hammond on the board," he said. "There was an issue and that member resigned, but there was never anyone blocked."
Batistatos said Hammond dropped two counts of its lawsuit against the SSCVA and the case now focused on constitutional issues with the 40-year-old law, such as whether the lieutenant governor should get an appointment.
"The litigation is now dealing with the most obscure part of the law," he said. "Hammond claimed the entire law was unconstitutional. Unfortunately, we live in a society where anybody can sue anybody. It's now a very narrow legal argument in which the attorney general is representing the Indiana General Assembly. For practical purposes, it's far more minor than it was. It's a very narrow concern of the law."
Hammond City Attorney Kevin Smith said the SSCVA agreed to seat appointees from Hammond and elsewhere according to the statute but that the broader constitutional issue with the state remained unresolved.
McDermott said he has been frustrated with the state legislature repeatedly passing laws that apply only to only a single Indiana county and not all 92 counties.
"Too frequently does the Indiana state legislature pass laws while ignoring the state's constitution," he said.
But McDermott said it may be time to reconsider the lawsuit as it was based on Batistatos not seating board members.
"Were it not for Mr. Batistatos' orchestrated efforts to overrule the cities and towns wishes by packing the SSCVA board with his hand-picked appointees, Hammond never would have filed this lawsuit in the first place," he said. "Those are his bosses. You don't get to pick your bosses."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Botz Coffee, Bargains in Bulk, Midwest Express open, Teriyaki Madness plans more locations
Coming soon
Open
Coming soon
Expanding
Ribbon-cutting
Reopen for dining in
Expanded hours
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: A Better Weigh, Eyecare Express, Steel City Bakery, Verizon open