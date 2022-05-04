Hammond native and Disney CEO Bob Chapek to deliver IU commencement address

Hammond native and Disney CEO Bob Chapek, one of the most successful executives to emerge from the Region, will return to his alma mater to deliver the commencement address to graduating students at Indiana University Bloomington this year.

"Our Indiana University graduates are exceptional, and we are thrilled to celebrate their remarkable academic achievements during our commencement ceremonies throughout the state," IU President Pamela Whitten said. "We are also honored to welcome our distinguished guests to our IU campuses to mark this significant milestone in the lives of our graduates and their family and friends."

Chapek, an IU grad, will speak at the undergraduate ceremony Saturday in Bloomington, the first to be held in person since before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019.

In 2020, he became CEO of Disney, the global entertainment titan whose brands include Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, ESPN and National Geographic.

He led the Fortune 50 company through the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding streaming services like Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and Hotstar and improving Disney's parks and resorts. He oversaw the launch of Disney+, helping it reach 100 million subscribers in record time.

Working his way up the ranks of the multibillion-dollar company based out of California and Florida, he previously served as chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, head of Disney Consumer Products, president of distribution for The Walt Disney Studios and president of Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment. He oversaw the largest investment in and expansion of Disney Parks in its 60-year history.

IU will grant Chapek, a Clark High School graduate, an honorary doctor of humane letters degree during the undergraduate graduation ceremony.

