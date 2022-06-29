Hammond native Bob Chapek extended as Disney CEO for three years

Hammond native Bob Chapek's contract as Disney CEO was set to expire next February.

But the board of the largest entertainment company on earth opted to renew his contract as top executive for three more years. The Disney board cited Chapek's "strong leadership during the pandemic."

“Disney was dealt a tough hand by the pandemic, yet with Bob at the helm, our businesses — from parks to streaming — not only weathered the storm, but emerged in a position of strength,” said Susan Arnold, chairman of the board. “In this important time of growth and transformation, the board is committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today, and Bob’s leadership is key to achieving that goal. Bob is the right leader at the right time for The Walt Disney Company, and the board has full confidence in him and his leadership team.”

Chapek, a Clark High School graduate who has said his modest Region roots included sleeping in the breakfast nook as a kid, succeeded Bob Iger and helped grow Disney into a streaming power with the emergence of Disney+.

The Disney board voted unanimously to extend Chapek's contract for three more years.

“Leading this great company is the honor of a lifetime, and I am grateful to the board for their support,” Chapek said. “I started at Disney almost 30 years ago, and today have the privilege of leading one of the world’s greatest, most dynamic companies, bringing joy to millions around the world. I am thrilled to work alongside the incredible storytellers, employees, and cast members who make magic every day.”

Chapek, 63, is an Indiana University graduate who recently delivered the commencement address at IU Bloomington. He became the seventh CEO in Disney's century-long history after spending nearly 30 years of his career at Disney.

In 2020, he took over the global entertainment company whose brands include Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, ESPN and National Geographic. He expanded the Fortune 500 company's parks and resorts and streaming services like ESPN+ and Hulu.

Under his leadership, Disney+ reached 100 million subscribers in record time as he shifted more content there and away from traditional releases in movie theaters. The company aims to reach 230 to 260 million households by 2024.

Chapek had previously served as chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, chairman of Disney Parks and Resorts, president of distribution for The Walt Disney Studios and president of Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment.

His tenure has not been without some controversy, including the firing of senior television content executive Peter Rice and a clash with the state of Florida over its "Don't Say Gay" bill and the repeal of the Reedy Creek special tax district.

But he's credited with helping the company rebound after its revenue plunged 42% after the pandemic shut down its theme parks and new theatrical releases. Disney+ became a smash hit with shows like "The Mandalorian," "Loki" and "Hawkeye."

