Hammond native Bob Chapek's abrupt departure as Disney CEO called 'shocking' and 'stunning'

Hammond native Bob Chapek ended up presiding over Disney's Magic Kingdom for the second shortest stint in company history.

Chapek stepped down as Disney CEO less than three years after taking the helm of the global entertainment giant in a move media outlets have characterized as "shocking," "stunning" and a "ruthless ousting." Only Ron Miller, a former NFL player who married into the Disney family, served as CEO of the multinational entertainment empire for a briefer period, running the company from 1983 to 1984.

Chapek, a Clark High School graduate and Indiana University alum who was long groomed for the top executive spot during his 30-year Disney career, is being succeeded by Bob Iger, the CEO he replaced in February 2020, just weeks before the global coronavirus pandemic shut down Disney's theme parks.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Chairman of the Board Susan Arnold said in the company's announcement of the leadership change. “The board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the company through this pivotal period.”

Disney's stock price jumped from $91.88 a share to a high of $100.17 after news of Iger's return broke.

Chapek was just signed to a three-year contract extension in June. He helped grow the company's Disney+ streaming service, reopen theme parks and steer Disney through the coronavirus pandemic.

But Disney just delivered a third-quarter earnings report that fell short of analysts' expectations for profit and revenue. Its direct-to-consumer segment that includes Disney+ lost $1.47 billion and isn't expected to become profitable until 2024 due to the high costs of adding content and luring new users.

Disney stock prices have fallen 40% this year. The company was planning cost-cutting that Chapek had said in a memo would include layoffs and hiring freezes.

The company's board has turned to Iger, who had hand-picked Chapek as his replacement. He worked for more than 40 years at Disney, leading it for 15 years.

“Iger has the deep respect of Disney’s senior leadership team, most of whom he worked closely with until his departure as executive chairman 11 months ago, and he is greatly admired by Disney employees worldwide — all of which will allow for a seamless transition of leadership,” said Arnold, who will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

Iger previously served as CEO of Disney from 2005 to 2020, building it into a dominant box office behemoth after acquiring Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox. He grew Disney's market capitalization five-fold during his tenure as it came to dominate pop culture with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the new slate of Star Wars films.

The board tasked Iger to set a new strategic direction for renewed growth.

“I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and thrilled to be asked by the Board to return as its CEO,” Iger said. “Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe—most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration. I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling.”

Chapek grew up in Hammond and graduated from Clark High School in 1997. He has said he came from a humble working-class background, sleeping in the breakfast nook as a kid.

He rose up the corporate ranks over the years at Disney, where he most recently served as chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products before becoming the seventh CEO in Disney's more than a century of history.

He ran the Fortune 500 company whose many brands included Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, ESPN, Hulu and National Geographic. He helped Disney+ reach more than 164 million subscribers worldwide, finding success with massive hits like "The Mandalorian" and "Loki."

His tenure ran into some controversy, including a clash with the state of Florida over its "Don't Say Gay" bill, a feud with movie star Scarlett Johansson over her compensation for "Black Widow" and a recent assertion that adults don't like watching animated films except with children that rankled some fans.

During a commencement address at Indiana University this spring, he described himself as a "proud Region Rat."

"How did a proud Region Rat ever get to lead the most magical company on earth?" he said. "I've certainly been what many people call lucky. But I don't believe in luck and I certainly wouldn't wait around for it. Instead, I believe in willpower, optimism and preparation," he told Indiana University graduates. "I know it's cliche. Maybe I've been pixie-dusted too many times. But I absolutely believe willpower can help you overcome incredible odds and achieve just about anything."