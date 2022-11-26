Hammond native Bob Chapek's tenure as Disney CEO had accomplishments, controversies

Hammond native Bob Chapek ran the biggest and most beloved entertainment company on Earth for just under three years at a transformative and challenging time in the company's history.

His tenure, which abruptly ended with him stepping down last Sunday during a board gathering in Orlando, includes accomplishments, adaptations to tough conditions and controversies that upset some of the Disney faithful.

Chapek, a 1977 Clark High School graduate and Indiana University graduate, was named CEO in February 2020 just before the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe, forcing Disney to shut down its signature theme parks. He guided Disney through the pandemic, reopening parks at limited capacity in keeping with Centers for Disease Control guidance.

He helped Disney+ rocket to 164 million subscribers in one of the most successful launches of a new streaming service in history though it remains years away from profitability as it has invested heavily in attracting new viewers. He decided to shift the company's focus to streaming, including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

Disney started releasing big theatrical movies like "Mulan" and "Soul" on Disney+ instead of in movie theaters. The company also started targeting consumers more through e-commerce, closing brick-and-mortar Disney Stores across the country, including at the Southlake Mall and in downtown Chicago.

As pandemic restrictions loosened, Chapek also navigated Disney's return to multiplexes, presiding over major box office hits like the $945 million "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness." Disney produced four of the top 10 grossing movies this year, according to Box Office Mojo.

Not all of his decisions provided popular, such as unceremoniously firing popular television head and possible successor Peter Rice. He attracted some criticism over the last few years from hardcore Disney fans, such as for price hikes at the parks, exorbitant prices for a Star Wars-themed hotel, preferential treatment for visitors who stay at hotels on the parks and the discontinuation of a popular shuttle from the Orlando Airport to Walt Disney World. He faced a lawsuit from passholders who bought unlimited access for a ticket reservation system he implemented initially to manage crowds during the pandemic.

"Disney CEO Bob Chapek is infamous within the Disney community," Luke Dammann wrote on the widely read Disney blog Inside the Magic. "Chapek is often compared to his previous counterparts, Michael Eisner and Bob Iger, who each have faced their own struggles, controversies, accomplishments and triumphs. Chapek seems to get the short end of the stick a lot, however, with guests and fans alike blaming him for anything and everything bad about The Walt Disney Company."

Chapek also ran into controversy such as strife in Florida over the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill that alienated Disney employees and a tiff with "Black Widow" star Scarlett Johanssen over her compensation.

"Chapek navigated the company through an unprecedented pandemic that shuttered most of its business and oversaw the company’s transformation into a streaming powerhouse," Ryan Faughnder wrote in the Los Angeles Times. "But those accomplishments have largely been overshadowed in the eyes of Wall Street and Hollywood. Since stepping into Bob Iger’s Thor-sized shoes in February 2020, Chapek has suffered a series of public relations setbacks... It’s not just bad publicity that has given Chapek grief. The problems are compounded by a flagging stock price and investors’ doubts about his ability to hit his lofty goal of at least 230 million customers for streaming service Disney+ by 2024, especially after losing the rights to stream Indian Premier League cricket matches."

Sam Hargrave wrote in The Direct that some of Chapek's decisions proved divisive.

"Put bluntly, Chapek was never liked in much of the public eye — he was even booed by crowds at his own D23 Expo presentation — and all signs suggest the same was thought within the company. Granted, the pandemic meant he was never going to have an easy start to his tenure, but his blunders step far beyond that," he wrote. "For one, Chapek decided to relocate the company from California to Florida, due to reduced real-estate costs, and in turn, expected thousands of employees to move with the mouse. This plan to move around 2,000 employees was expected to be complete by early 2023, at the latest, however, had to be delayed until 2026. Amid that plan, Disney omitted a lack of response to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill that sought to ban public schools from mentioning gender identity or sexual orientation. This even led to a walkout from many employees, and while Chapek stayed quiet, Iger spoke out against him calling it a matter of 'right and wrong.'"

Iger, who ran Disney for a 15-year period in which it acquired LucasFilm and Marvel, is not only returning to the helm but is tasked with readying another successor. Chapek, a self-described Region Rat, had been Iger's choice to replace him and was long groomed for the role in his more than three decades at Disney where he ran everything from the company's theme parks to its vault of content before taking on the top job.