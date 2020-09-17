Hammond native donates to create Indiana State University cancer research center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Hammond native and his wife made a substantial donation to Indiana State University that will allow the state college in Terre Haute to create the Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Center.

Indiana State University heralded the gift as "a transformational boost to the university’s work on the disease."

“This is a visionary program that will put our university on the map nationally as a competitive graduate program in the field,” ISU president Deborah J. Curtis said. “We are so grateful for our alumnus Rich Porter and his wife Robin, who have been generous donors to ISU in the past and now have given us the means to advance our cancer research tremendously.”

Porter is a 1977 graduate of Indiana State University who went on the have a 40-year career in manufacturing. During his college years, he was a hurdler of the Sycamores track team.

“Cancer touches everyone in some shape or form during their life,” he said. “So it became our philanthropic passion.”

The Hammond native also serves as chair of the board of directors for the James Cancer Center at The Ohio State University.