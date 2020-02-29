Hammond native had been rising through the ranks of Disney for years before becoming CEO

In a conference call with analysts last week, Chapek said his parents took him to Walt Disney World in Florida when he was growing up in Hammond.

“That’s where I first developed a deep love for Disney and all that it stands for,” he said.

Chapek served as president of Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, leading the transformation of the company's switch from DVD to Blu-ray as the primary format of home entertainment. He also spearheaded the vault strategy of releasing Disney movies for home video for a select period of time, putting them back in the vault, and re-releasing them several years later to keep them fresh for new generations of children.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He become president of distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, overseeing the distribution of Disney content in movie theaters, as home entertainment releases, on pay TV, digitally and through new media.

In 2011, Chapek was promoted to president of the former Disney Consumer Products segment. In that role, he upgraded the technology of Disney's consumer products, retail and publishing divisions.