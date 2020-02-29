Hammond native had been rising through the ranks of Disney for years before becoming CEO

Hammond native Bob Chapek, a 1977 graduate of Clark High School, has been groomed for years to take over the reins at The Walt Disney Company after rising through the ranks over the course of 27 years with the entertainment giant, gaining wide-ranging experience with the company's various business operations.
The Indiana University graduate was picked as successor to outgoing CEO Robert Iger, becoming just the seventh CEO of the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant whose vast empire includes Pixar, Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic University, ESPN and Twenty-First Century Fox, as well as iconic characters like Mickey Mouse and the Disney princesses.
Chapek, who earned his undergraduate degree at IU in microbiology, has been working at Disney since 1993 and recently held a series of executive roles with increased responsibility at the company.
"The board has been actively engaged in succession planning for the past several years, and after consideration of internal and external candidates, we unanimously elected Bob Chapek as the next CEO of The Walt Disney Company," Disney Board Lead Director Susan Arnold said in a news release. "Mr. Chapek has shown outstanding leadership and a proven ability to deliver strong results across a wide array of businesses, and his tremendous understanding of the breadth and depth of the company and appreciation for the special connection between Disney and its consumers makes him the perfect choice as the next CEO."
In a conference call with analysts last week, Chapek said his parents took him to Walt Disney World in Florida when he was growing up in Hammond.
“That’s where I first developed a deep love for Disney and all that it stands for,” he said.
Chapek served as president of Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, leading the transformation of the company's switch from DVD to Blu-ray as the primary format of home entertainment. He also spearheaded the vault strategy of releasing Disney movies for home video for a select period of time, putting them back in the vault, and re-releasing them several years later to keep them fresh for new generations of children.
He become president of distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, overseeing the distribution of Disney content in movie theaters, as home entertainment releases, on pay TV, digitally and through new media.
In 2011, Chapek was promoted to president of the former Disney Consumer Products segment. In that role, he upgraded the technology of Disney's consumer products, retail and publishing divisions.
Then in 2015, he rose to chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, where he oversaw the creation of the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge destinations at Disneyland and Walt Disney World and the addition of Marvel-inspired attractions at Disney resorts in the United States, Europe and Asia. He opened the Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney’s first theme park and resort in mainland China, and announced the construction of three new ships to expand the Disney Cruise Line.
Most recently, he was named chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products when Disney created the new segment in 2018. It is the company's largest division with a global reach and more than 170,000 employees worldwide.
Chapek oversaw Disney's travel and leisure businesses, its six resorts around the world, its cruise line and other vacation offerings. He also managed Disney's global consumer products operations that includes toys, digital games, Disney Stores, e-commerce, apps, apparent, home goods and the world's largest children's print publisher.
No successor has yet been named to replace Chapek as chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
Iger will continue to mentor Chapek as executive chairman over the next 22 months as he settles into the CEO role.
“Mr. Chapek will also benefit from the guidance of one of the world’s most esteemed and successful business leaders, Bob Iger,” Arnold said. “Over the past 15 years as CEO, Mr. Iger has transformed The Walt Disney Company, building on the company’s history of great storytelling with the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Twenty-First Century Fox and increasing the company’s market capitalization fivefold. Disney has reached unparalleled financial and creative heights thanks to Mr. Iger’s strong leadership and clear strategic vision. We believe Mr. Chapek’s leadership and commitment to this strategy will ensure that the company continues to create significant value for our shareholders in the years ahead.”