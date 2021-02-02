Hammond native named chairman of National Credit Union Administration board: 'I have received the greatest honor of my career'

The Indiana University graduate, who went on to earn a master's degree from Harvard University, succeeds chairman Rodney Hood, who will continue to serve on the board.

Harper was named to the NCUA board in Feb. 2019 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He previously served as chief policy adviser to former chairmen Debbie Matz and Rick Metsger, and worked as director of the federal agency’s Office of Public and Congressional Affairs.

He was the first National Credit Union Administration staffer to become a board member, and now is the first to become chairman of the board. He will have regulatory oversight over the more than 5,200 credit unions with more than 120 million members nationwide.

"I will prioritize open engagement and seek win-win compromises, whenever practicable. Negotiating in good faith — with an open mind and open communications — is how I will lead the NCUA,” Harper said.

Harper, who still has family in Northwest Indiana, previously served as staff director for the Congressional Subcommittee on Capital Markets, Insurance and Government-Sponsored Enterprises and as legislative director for former U.S. Rep. Paul Kanjorski (D-Penn.). He's worked on every major financial services law in recent decades, including the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Financial Services Modernization Act and Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

Harper coordinated a congressional hearing on creating a Temporary Corporate Credit Union Stabilization Fund during the Great Recession, and spearheaded efforts to lower the costs of the Corporate Stabilization Fund and the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund.

In his new role, Harper said he would strive to ensure federal regulators were "fair and forward-looking; innovative, inclusive and independent; risk-focused and ready to act expeditiously when necessary; and engaged appropriately with all stakeholders to develop effective and efficient regulation."

“The credit union system now sits at the intersection of several crossroads, and the agency faces many decisions ahead related to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to advance economic equality and justice,” Harper said. “As NCUA board dhairman, I will continue to focus on four policy priorities: capital and liquidity, consumer financial protection, cybersecurity, and diversity, equity and economic inclusion. Each of these priorities are vital in responding to current economic and marketplace realities.”

NWI Business Ins and Outs