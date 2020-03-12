Hammond native serving on National Credit Union Administration board returns home

Hammond native Todd Harper, one of three members of the National Credit Union Administration board, helps the federal government regulate credit unions across the country.
Harper, who grew up in the Robertsdale neighborhood and graduated from Clark High School, returned to his hometown last week and visited with Regional Federal Credit Union management and staff in Hammond to talk about the need to work with low-income residents in the community. He travels to locales all over the country, including the Pacific Northwest and New England, to oversee the $1.6 trillion credit union industry in the United States.
More than 120 million Americans belong to 5,200 credit unions nationwide.
"The industry is quite strong," he said.
In Northwest Indiana, more than 182,000 people belong to 27 different credit unions, according to the National Credit Union Administration. Statewide, Indiana is home to about 138 credit unions with $26 billion in assets.
Credit unions have seen some of the same consolidation that has shrunk the footprint of community banks in recent years, but they are much smaller than community banks and less likely to be acquisition targets. About 70% of credit unions have less than $100 million in assets, Harper said.
"The main difference between credit unions and community banks is that they are not-for-profits owned by members," Harper said. "Generally, the studies show they have lower rates for borrowing and higher rates of interest for savings. Generally, if you do bank at a credit union, we've found mortgage loans to be cheaper for consumers, as well as used car loans. Used car loans have long been the bread-and-butter of many credit unions."
Harper, whose parents Dr. Ronald and Christine Small still live in Munster, helps ensure credit unions remain safe, sound and in the black. Deposits of up to $250,000 at credit unions are ensured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., same as at a bank. His agency also advises on succession planning to help more credit unions remain independent when their CEOs or presidents retire and makes sure they follow consumer financial protection regulations, such as by providing financial truth in lending disclosures.
He previously worked as legislative director for Pennsylvania Congressman Paul Kanjorski, helping craft provisions in the Dodd-Frank legislation that focused on breaking up big banks and protecting consumers and investors.
Harper, who earned degrees from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, went on to work as a credit union regulator. He said an ongoing trend in the credit union industry since the Great Recession was serving more low-income people. The National Credit Union Administration helps local credit unions do so do so with grants, technical assistance, and training.
"For me, a credit union is the small church credit union that provides six loans to individuals so they don't have to go to payday lenders," he said. "Many are small and hyper-focused on their communities. Regional Federal Credit Union is making $500 short-term loans to help people through the bumps on the roads in life."
Harper, who became the first National Credit Union Administration employee to ever be appointed to the board last year, has been working on initiatives such as drafting an exam to ensure credit unions are following consumer protection regulations.
"It's challenging and interesting," he said. "There's never a dull day."
Joseph S. Pete's memorable stories from 2019
There are too many to choose from, as I can be quite prolific, but here's a look at some of the favorite stories I covered in 2019.