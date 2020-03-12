Hammond native serving on National Credit Union Administration board returns home

Hammond native Todd Harper, one of three members of the National Credit Union Administration board, helps the federal government regulate credit unions across the country.

Harper, who grew up in the Robertsdale neighborhood and graduated from Clark High School, returned to his hometown last week and visited with Regional Federal Credit Union management and staff in Hammond to talk about the need to work with low-income residents in the community. He travels to locales all over the country, including the Pacific Northwest and New England, to oversee the $1.6 trillion credit union industry in the United States.

More than 120 million Americans belong to 5,200 credit unions nationwide.

"The industry is quite strong," he said.

In Northwest Indiana, more than 182,000 people belong to 27 different credit unions, according to the National Credit Union Administration. Statewide, Indiana is home to about 138 credit unions with $26 billion in assets.

Credit unions have seen some of the same consolidation that has shrunk the footprint of community banks in recent years, but they are much smaller than community banks and less likely to be acquisition targets. About 70% of credit unions have less than $100 million in assets, Harper said.

