HAMMOND — The plan presented last week to revitalize downtown includes major infrastructure investments, new and renovated buildings and changes in the way people and vehicles move in and through the city.
But at its heart, the plan relies on one thing — the existence of sufficient demand to live in the city those projects would create.
Wednesday's presentation of the plan began with the argument that demand for a relatively high density, urban lifestyle with easy access to Chicago does indeed exist.
"We don't know how ambitious to be in the plan until we know how much housing demand there is," said urban planner Jeff Speck, who led the team that designed the plan. He said a market study done by the firm Zimmerman/Volk Associates "suggests with confidence there is a demand to live in downtown Hammond and close to downtown Hammond."
Laurie Volk, co-managing director of Zimmerman/Volk Associates, said her firm's analysis concluded that downtown could absorb new housing at an annual rate of 115 to 148 units over five years.
She said the target households break down to about 62% young singles and couples, 27% empty nesters and retirees, and 11% families.
"That's pretty typical for most cities around the country," she said.
According to the plan, with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District's West Lake Corridor including a downtown station, "there is adequate market potential to fill downtown Hammond's historic buildings and surrounding unbuilt sites with enough dense, urban housing to bring the neighborhood back to life."
If the city were to pursue revitalization of the nearby Jacob's Square neighborhood, the city could see 900 to 1,100 new housing units in five years, Volk said.
"Can you just imagine what that would do to the commercial uses that would develop, after that many people are walking around downtown?" she said.
Several developers have expressed interest in providing some of that housing, according to the consultants, including by rehabilitating the Bank Calumet building.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said that interest, along with the city's commitment to the West Lake Corridor, made the master plan necessary.
"How do we corral all this interest and all this investment into our downtown, so that for the next hundred years, downtown Hammond's an asset for our city?" he said.
The most prominent recommendations of the "before train" portion of the plan include a new Rimbach Square and alterations to Hohman Avenue.
"A new multifamily rental development with retail along Hohman Avenue should bring more than 200 apartments to the underutilized public parking lot framed by Hohman, Sibley, and Rimbach," according to the plan. "This development should include a smaller building across Rimbach to help frame the planned plaza at Rimbach and give life to this important corner."
And, "Hohman Avenue itself, from Sibley Street to Clinton Street, should be dramatically transformed into a signature boulevard with substantially upgraded pedestrian, bicycle, and parking facilities as well as new trees lending it an overall 'imagability' that will help define downtown Hammond moving forward."
Along with that, "The remaining streets around downtown’s core should be restriped to reduce travel speeds, add on-street parking, and improve bicycle connectivity and safety," the plan recommends.
The West Lake train station is between Douglas and Fayette streets in the plan, east of the U.S. District Courthouse, with a headhouse at the end of Russell Street. When that's complete, the plan enters its second, "the train," phase.
"The commuter rail station’s arrival will shift downtown Hammond’s center of gravity to the southeast," according to the plan, which "envisions a triangular 'Station Square' anchored by the station platform’s headhouse and lined with new multifamily and rowhouse development."
Speck recommended focusing on the first, "before the train," phase, and "perhaps the second phase." The plan also includes an "after the train" third phase that presents ideas for expanded development, and it includes recommendations for Jacob's Square.
It is available online at gohammond.com/downtown.