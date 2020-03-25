Hammond's PacMoore working to protect food supply during coronavirus crisis

Hammond-based PacMoore is working to protect the food supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company manufactures and packages food ingredients at its headquarters at 1844 Summer St. in Hammond and a plant in Mooresville, including plant proteins, bakery blends, dairy powders, soy, malt, flours and ancient grains. The company said in a news release it has been "unrelenting in efforts to implement a robust set of policies that we feel confident will protect all of our key stakeholders: our customers, their ingredients, and our employees."

"Our company is part of the largest source of food to the world," CEO Bill Moore said in a video statement to employees. "We are a critical part of that supply chain. People need food and therefore they need us to keep our doors open. It will be very unlikely our plants will be forced to close. In fact, we may be asked to work harder to feed infected populations."

PacMoore, which blends, stores and packages ingredients for various brand-name and private-label food products on contract, is telling employees to stay home if they feel sick.