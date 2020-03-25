You are the owner of this article.
Hammond's PacMoore working to protect food supply during coronavirus crisis
Hammond's PacMoore working to protect food supply during coronavirus crisis

PacMoore employee Carlton Ford checks a shipment at the plant in Hammond.

 Damian Rico

Hammond-based PacMoore is working to protect the food supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company manufactures and packages food ingredients at its headquarters at 1844 Summer St. in Hammond and a plant in Mooresville, including plant proteins, bakery blends, dairy powders, soy, malt, flours and ancient grains. The company said in a news release it has been "unrelenting in efforts to implement a robust set of policies that we feel confident will protect all of our key stakeholders: our customers, their ingredients, and our employees."

"Our company is part of the largest source of food to the world," CEO Bill Moore said in a video statement to employees. "We are a critical part of that supply chain. People need food and therefore they need us to keep our doors open. It will be very unlikely our plants will be forced to close. In fact, we may be asked to work harder to feed infected populations."

PacMoore, which blends, stores and packages ingredients for various brand-name and private-label food products on contract, is telling employees to stay home if they feel sick.

"This is critical," Moore said. "The biggest threat to the PacMoore team is a person who knows they are sick yet chooses to come to work anyway. In fact, my family is under self-quarantine because we were in a county in Colorado that had some known cases. Here at PacMoore, we will do everything in our power to help you not lose income during this time, but please stay home if you are sick."

The company, which also produces sugar, snacks and cereals, is requiring workers to wash their hands before touching the punch clock so they don't infect everyone else at the plant, and to use sanitizing wipes to clean commonly touched surfaces like doorknobs, latches, and switches.

It's also requiring employees to only wear freshly cleaned uniforms the company provides while inside the plants, to not take the uniforms off the premises, and to bring food from home instead of getting restaurant meals so they don't come into close proximity with others while waiting for carryout. Workers must keep at least six feet away from each other and refrain from any type of touching.

PacMoore's manufacturing workers already wear dust masks on the factory floor since they work with bulk products like starches, salt, and cocoa blends.

"Dust masks to do not prevent inhalation but do help minimize the travel distance from people who are infected," Moore said. "Distance is the best if you have the options."

PacMoore, whose manufacturing capabilities include dry and liquid blending, extrusion, spray drying, re-packaging and consumer packaging, is eliminating shift change meetings so that large groups of people can't get infected at a single time and limiting meetings to small groups that can be physically separated. 

Moore stressed the precautions were critical.

"All of our lives are dependent on each other," he said. "If we execute with excellence we can count on our plants staying open when other people are at home without a job or a way to pay their bills. If we fail to take this seriously, many of us will suffer the consequences of the virus and many of us will suffer serious economic losses."

But Moore said he was optimistic and hopeful.

"Everyone in the world is working on the problem right now. No one is exempt," he said. "This is good news because we have access to the smartest people on the planet today and can all work together because of the internet. Never in the history of mankind have we had this much access to each other and our collective knowledge. We are seeing what works and what doesn't work every single hour and our adapting as it unfolds. This gives us an incredible ability to avoid a catastrophe."

