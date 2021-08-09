Hammond to boycott Pepsi if Munster bottling plant drivers' strike drags on

The strike at the Pepsi bottling plant in Munster will soon have stretched on for a month.

Teamster truck drivers who ship pop across the Midwest went on strike on July 12 and have since been picketing outside the plant at 9300 Calumet Ave. in Munster over a company proposal that would raise their health insurance premiums from $14 a week to more than $80 a week by 2025.

The neighboring city of Hammond, the most populous in Northwest Indiana, is now threatening to boycott Pepsi if it doesn't reach an agreement with Teamsters Local 142 by Aug. 20. Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. notified all city departments that there would be a citywide boycott unless there was some resolution.

“We’ve been good to Pepsi. We do a lot of business with them, but I can’t in good conscience continue to be a customer if they aren’t using union drivers," he said. "If Pepsi management can’t resolve their differences with the union by Friday, Aug. 20, Hammond will begin using Coke and we will terminate all of our Pepsi contracts.”

McDermott has visited the strikers on the picket line and encouraged them to keep fighting to preserve their health care benefits.