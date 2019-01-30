Hammond to give away a car at 219 Day

More details are emerging about this year’s 219 Day at the Hammond Civic Center, including that the city will give away a car.
Hammond is rolling out the red carpet for revelers in its annual irreverent celebration of all things Region, which will have a “Region Academy Awards” theme this year.
Conceived of as a kind of winter Pierogi Fest, the “fun, weird and wacky event that celebrates everything Region” will feature an actual red carpet, searchlights raking the night sky and 6-foot-tall paper-mache Oscar statutes with Region Rat heads. There will be awards handed out in categories that may include "Region Rat of the year," "most likely to get a Region tattoo," "most frequent WJOB caller," and "most likely to wear shorts in March."
Invented by Twitter humorist Region Rat Rants, the 219 Day holiday has grown into an annual party that draws thousands from across Northwest Indiana to eat Region food, drink Region-made beer and watch Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. emcee in a sleeveless tuxedo T-shirt.
Hammond Parks & Recreation Special Events Coordinator Donna Muta said she did not know what type of car the city would be giving away yet, and if it would be the 1993 Toyota Tercel Region Rat Rants often jokes about.
"It will be a surprise," she said.
The free event will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Hammond Civic Center.
The '90s tribute band Fool House and up-and-coming blues-rock-folk artist Davy Knowles will provide live entertainment.
“There will be a giant Jenga, giant Connect 4, an eight-person foosball table, skee ball, human foosball, temporary tattoos, a selfie booth, tuxedo rat piñata and more,” Hammond said in a news release. “Various Region craft and domestic beers will be available for your enjoyment. Misbeehavin’ Meads from Valparaiso is returning and Flights 219 will be making custom 219 Day bourbon cocktail to celebrate the event. There will also be some wine and Pepsi products available. “
The popular “You Know You’re From da Region If” whiteboard will again be posted around the Civic Center, giving residents the chance to show off their best Region jokes or just try to prove their Region street cred. Last year, people quipped you know you're from the Region if "you walk through 26 inches of snow to grab a gallon of milk," "you grew up thinking the mill smoke stacks were making clouds," or "your four food groups are pierogi, barbecue lamb, sauerkraut and sausage and Old Style."
Hammond is selling 219 Day T-shirts and knit hats both at the event and online.
For information about the event, call 219-853-6378, email info@219day.com or visit www.219day.com.