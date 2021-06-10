Hammond transit development district eyed as downtown catalyst

A proposed transit development district around the future Hammond Gateway commuter railroad station is being eyed as key to the revitalization of downtown, where emerging plans already include the addition of 350 residential units, including some through a repurposing of the old Calumet bank building.

Hammond Chief of Staff Phil Taillon talked about those plans during a Wednesday public forum on the Gateway TDD hosted by the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, which is leading the development initiatives around current and future commuter rail stations.

“We already have several developers that are investing tens of millions of dollars in mixed-use developments,” Taillon said of downtown planning work. “Just today, we received exciting news that the Indiana Economic Development Corp. awarded almost $5 million toward the renovation and repurposing of the iconic Bank Calumet building.”

That building, at Hohman Avenue and Fayette Street, is at the heart of the reimagined Hohman corridor in Hammond's new downtown master plan, which calls for a variety of new property uses, including mixed-use buildings that typically have businesses on their ground floors and residential units above.