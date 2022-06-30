Hammond Walmart worker surprised with promotion at shareholders meeting in Arkansas

Hammond Walmart associate Erika Ramirez got a big surprise when she was recently promoted on stage at the Walmart shareholders meeting in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Walmart Chief Operations Officer Chris Nicholas brought Ramirez on stage at the annual shareholders meeting, which drew thousands of people from around the world and featured a concert by Christina Aguilera.

"That's the whole point of this bit — that it's unexpected," she said. "Because of her ability to solve problems and willingness to listen, she was promoted twice in a year. Isn't that amazing? I understand from your team you really stand out as a servant leader. You love teaching and training people. You've really grabbed the whole connected device and really driven that to make your associates' lives better."

Ramirez started as a maintenance associate at the Walmart supercenter by Cabela's in south Hammond. She was promoted twice within in a year after impressing management with her work ethic and drive to learn the store's operations.

She was promoted to frozen foods manager and then to a stocking team lead position. Nicholas promoted her to stocking team coach as the assembled crowd roared at Walmart's corporate headquarters.

It caught her completely unawares.

"I was in a front row seat and was a little confused why I was down there, and then they called my name, went over my history with the company and promoted," she said. "I got to be all over Walmart channels. I was Walmart famous."

It was the Hammond resident's first time on a plane to visit Northwest Arkansas for the shareholders meeting that hosts employees from even-numbered stores and odd-numbered stores in alternating years. They were briefed on new and upcoming happenings with the company.

"It's the world's largest pep rally," she said. "People come in from Walmarts internationally and for all walks of life for meetings and different activities like a minor league baseball game and a Christina Aguilera concert. It was definitely more than I ever imagined."

Ramirez started part-time at the store to get some extra cash and soon got promoted to a manager.

"I just enjoy the people," she said. "I really love it."

She's been preparing for her new managerial role.

"I've been training at the academy," she said. "It's challenging, I'm not going to lie. But it's rewarding. It's definitely something I'll remember for life."

