Hammond's Alverno Laboratories urges blood donations because of historic shortages during pandemic

Alverno Laboratories in Hammond, which performs lab tests for hospitals across Chicagoland, is urging people to donate blood because of historic shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.

Judi Spadoni, Alverno Laboratories’ site director at Franciscan Health Dyer, has been in the industry for 40 years and said she has never seen the blood supplies at such a low level.

“This time of year is traditionally when we see lower blood supply because people are on vacation so they don’t donate as much, but what’s been unique this summer is we are seeing a much more significant low and all blood types have been impacted,” she said.

The hospital has been trying to conserve blood, especially Type O.

Anyone over 17 years old can donate blood if they meet eligibility requirements. The process takes about an hour.