Hammond's Alverno Laboratories urges blood donations because of historic shortages during pandemic

Alverno Laboratories in Hammond, which performs lab tests for hospitals across Chicagoland, is urging people to donate blood because of historic shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.
Judi Spadoni, Alverno Laboratories’ site director at Franciscan Health Dyer, has been in the industry for 40 years and said she has never seen the blood supplies at such a low level.
“This time of year is traditionally when we see lower blood supply because people are on vacation so they don’t donate as much, but what’s been unique this summer is we are seeing a much more significant low and all blood types have been impacted,” she said.
The hospital has been trying to conserve blood, especially Type O.
Anyone over 17 years old can donate blood if they meet eligibility requirements. The process takes about an hour.
“If you’re donating blood, you’re a hero,” Spadoni said. “If you’re coming out and donating during this pandemic, you’re a hero. There’s someone out there who will need this blood and if you’re donating, you’re literally saving someone’s life. People will have to be brave enough to come out and donate,” she continued. “And note that all the blood collection facilities are providing proper safety precautions and adhering to regulations.”
All blood types are needed during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially O-positive and the universal O-negative.
“We have lost more than 4,000 blood donations in Indiana and hundreds of local community blood drives have been canceled since the onset of coronavirus in early March,” Versiti Vice President of Transfusion Services and Senior Medical Officer Dan Waxman said. “People battling cancer, surgery patients and trauma victims need life-saving blood every day. Donating blood is safe. We’re appealing to Hoosiers throughout the state to help save lives by donating blood.”
To schedule an appointment to donate blood call 317-916-5150 or visit www.versiti.org/Indiana.
