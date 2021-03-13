Hammond's Festival of the Lakes to '100%' return this summer, may be extended to seven days

Festival of the Lakes, one of the Region's signature summer festivals, is returning to the Pav at Wolf Lake this year.

The free summer festival will take place July 14-18, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott announced on his Left of Center Podcast Friday.

"Obviously in 2020 we had a great lineup and great bands set," he said. "Obviously with COVID we had to cancel. I'm just here to tell you there's no way in hell I'm canceling Festival of the Lakes in 2021. We're having it 100%. If there's 15 people out there, we're having it. I don't care if there's only 15 people out there. I will be one of them."

McDermott said the entire lineup had been secured through verbal agreements. He said the festival could be extended to seven days if a country act signs.

"I don't know if we're going to have to wear masks or what the world is going to look like from July 14 to 18," he said. "But it's not 'are you having Festival of the Lakes?' Yes we are. We're finalizing our contracts with our acts and waiting for permission to announce."