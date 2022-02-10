Hanford Packing Company sold to new owners

Hanford Packing Company has been supplying meat in Northwest Indiana for more than a half-century.

The longtime owner of the butcher shop at 11391 Ind. 55 in DeMotte is retiring after selling to a new owner.

Harry Hanford has owned and operated the company in Jasper County since 1963.

"My dad is amazing," his daughter Rachelle Hershberger said. "All his friendship, kindness and generosity is spread around like confetti ... or manure."

Hanford Packing Company offered beef, pork, specialty sausages, smoked meats and deer processing. It handles everything from a one-pound order to a full pig or cow.

The family-owned business also has long been active in the community.

"He has been a sponsor for more teams than any of us can remember from softball, baseball, football, golf and bowling for all ages. If I had to guess I would say more than 100 teams — no joke," Hershberger said. "Then there was his outstanding relationship with 4-H and the school classrooms. He has dozens of pictures of kids who have probably long forgotten the day he bought their cow, pig or goat but he has saved their thank you cards and photos because they are near and dear to his heart. He very much enjoyed seeing kids in the classroom when he would teach about meat, meat cutting and meat science."

Hanford sold the butcher shop to Mike Hayden and recently had a retirement party at the Roselawn American Legion. He plans to spend more time fishing, relaxing, vacationing and with family.

But his legacy persists.

"He has gladly donated to numerous causes, groups, churches, and individuals in need," Hershberger said. "He has been on many community committees and has been a bank director but being a butcher has been his legacy. Our family couldn't be more proud of the Hanford name. He has made so many friends from so many of his customers. In fact, that's exactly what he calls them his 'friends.' His friends truly come from all over the world. He thinks he's the lucky one, I think he gets more baked goods and treats than any guy I know because people want to share their kindness in return for his. He is truly one of the greats — pure and kind-hearted."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.