Harbor Country cautiously opens for exploration

Redamak’s

The popular burger joint in New Buffalo with the “Bite into a Legend” tagline is now open again with indoor dining available at 50 percent capacity, which began on June 25. During the normal summer season, when the city is crawling with tourists, you can expect to wait a little bit for a table during peak times. However, carry-out has been busier than indoor dining, according to manager Kylie Lijewski, so even with only half the tables available, you may be able to skate in to dine without much of a wait.

“We’ve had some short waits to dine in, but we’re doing a lot of carry-out,” Lijewski said. “We have a new carry-out window so you don’t have to come in the building.” The carry-out orders can then be eaten in your car or the beach or wherever you’re headed, or on one of a couple picnic tables on the edge of the parking lot, although there is no wait staff available for those tables.

If you’re looking to stop at a less-crowded time, Lijewski suggests visiting between 2 and 6 p.m. or after 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The restaurant is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily.