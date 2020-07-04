Harbor Country cautiously opens for exploration

A visit to Southwest Michigan’s Harbor Country this summer will undoubtedly be much different than a year ago. As both travelers and businesses are cautious, and as CDC guidelines are dictating how many people can be in one place at one time, there will be a little more homework to do before hitting the road.
Many restaurants and attractions are requiring reservations or pre-purchased tickets to ensure social distancing. So, make sure to call ahead as you plan out your itinerary. For the most part, you can now do a lot of the things you would normally do, but in a modified way. So be prepared to stand far apart, to cover your face among others and to perhaps endure waits. But if you’ve had enough of staying at home, Michigan is now welcoming visitors to enjoy the summer days there.
Here are some of the ways to enjoy a little time over the border.
2-in-1 winery and u-pick cherry orchard
Lemon Creek Winery in Berrien Springs is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. with outdoor seating for wine tasting. “We’ve converted the lawn into an orchard garden,” said Kait Lemon, wine club manager. A large tent offers a variety of seating options on the 300-acre farm, and all tasting will be done outdoors for the next couple of months.
The winery is family friendly and includes a u-pick cherry orchard and market where visitors can purchase produce, baguettes, honey, cheeses and more. There is no food service, but visitors can purchase cheese, produce or other items to enjoy with their wine.
The winery is offering 12 different flights from more than three dozen wines on their regular menu as well as bottles to enjoy at the winery. Sparkling non-alcoholic juices are also available.
“Between the farm market and winery, we can really spread out and we cap out at 200. That’s keeping everyone socially distanced and we have a nice flow of operation,” Lemon said. “All ordering is done outside. We ask customers to wear masks when ordering.”
Lemon said it is most crowded on Saturday afternoons. Weekdays are the best time to visit for maximized social distancing. “On weekdays it’s an intimate experience at the farm and market and everything is the same if you are here on a Tuesday versus a Saturday,” Lemon said.
Third Coast paddling
If you’re looking for outdoor activities, think about renting a kayak or paddle board and spending some time on the water. Third Coast Paddling has three locations; one on the Paw Paw River, one on the Galien River and one at Silver Beach.
Single person kayaks, including paddle and life jacket, are $20 per hour. Double kayaks are $25 an hour and stand-up paddle boards are $20 per hour. To ensure a time slot, make reservations online at thirdcoastpaddling.com. Walk-ins are based on availability and aren’t guaranteed. Rentals are available daily starting at 10 a.m., weather permitting.
Harbert Antique Market
If you’ve missed shopping for unique finds, the Harbert Antique Mall in Harbert has reopened Friday through Monday for those seeking special collector items, vintage pieces, furniture, art, clothing, kitchenware, toys and more. For more information, visit harbertantiquemall.com.
Beer Church Brewing
This Civil-war era church-turned-brewery in New Buffalo produces small-batch beer poured only at this location, and it’s a nice spot to sit back and sip on some brew and enjoy a Neapolitan-style pizza made in Beer Church's brick oven. The outdoor beer garden is open with socially distanced tables.
Journeyman Distillery
Have some gourmet bites paired up with a cocktail made from their premium spirits at Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks. You can also get in on a behind-the-scenes tour, which takes place several times each day. For more information, visit journeymandistillery.com.
Lake Michigan Hills Public Golf Course
Book a tee time at one of Southwest Michigan’s top-rated public golf courses, Lake Michigan Hills in Benton Harbor. it’s a perfect way to spend a sunny summer day where you are able to distance nicely and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Visit lakemichiganhills.com for golf rates and tee time specials.
Redamak’s
The popular burger joint in New Buffalo with the “Bite into a Legend” tagline is now open again with indoor dining available at 50 percent capacity, which began on June 25. During the normal summer season, when the city is crawling with tourists, you can expect to wait a little bit for a table during peak times. However, carry-out has been busier than indoor dining, according to manager Kylie Lijewski, so even with only half the tables available, you may be able to skate in to dine without much of a wait.
“We’ve had some short waits to dine in, but we’re doing a lot of carry-out,” Lijewski said. “We have a new carry-out window so you don’t have to come in the building.” The carry-out orders can then be eaten in your car or the beach or wherever you’re headed, or on one of a couple picnic tables on the edge of the parking lot, although there is no wait staff available for those tables.
If you’re looking to stop at a less-crowded time, Lijewski suggests visiting between 2 and 6 p.m. or after 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The restaurant is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily.
The menu has been adjusted a little to help the flow, but you can still enjoy one of those juicy, messy, drippy burgers that they’ve become known for. “We did cut the menu down a little just to make it easier for the kitchen to navigate,” she explained. “We took off a few things that were very time consuming so that we can keep up with the carry-out orders.”
Enjoy a sunset
If you arrive at New Buffalo Public Beach after 8 p.m., you’ll be able to park in the lot without having to pay a fee and will have enough time to take a little stroll in the sand and watch the sun sink down onto the horizon. If you want to visit earlier in the day parking is $5 for 3 hours or $12 for the day. Pay-to-park is enforced between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
