Harbor Freight Tools opening a new store by the Southlake Mall

Harbor Freight Tools will open a new store across from the Southlake Mall in Hobart.

The California-based tool and equipment retailer plans to hire 25 to 30 workers at its new store at 2300 E. 80th Ave. in the Merrillville Plaza in Hobart. Harbor Freight Tools, which also has locations in Schererville, Portage and Michigan City, is taking over the former Petco space at the outdoor shopping center on U.S. 30 across from the super-regional mall.

Construction has started. The store expects to open this spring but an opening date has not yet been announced.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Merrillville for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president of real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Merrillville area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Founded as a mail-order business by a teenager 40 years ago, Harbor Freight Tools operates 1,200 stores across the country. The privately owned company focuses on low prices, including by selling many in-house brands like Chicago Electric, Drill Master and Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Pro.

The company has 40 million customers and is constantly adding to its product mix, expecting to roll out 800 new tools and accessories this year. It's fast-growing, opening an average of two new stores a week.

The retailer expects to hire sales and logistics supervisors, senior associates and sales associates at its latest Northwest Indiana location. The company employs more than 24,000 workers nationwide.

It says it offers competitive starting pay and benefits like health insurance and Thanksgiving and Christmas off.

Forbes Magazine has named Harbor Freight Tools a top large employer in retail, in diversity, for women and for veterans. It also has won recognition as an employer from Diversityjobs.com and other places.

For more information, visit www.harborfreightjobs.com.

