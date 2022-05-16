Harbor Freight Tools to open big-box store by Southlake Mall

Harbor Freight Tools will soon open its long-awaited big-box store on U.S. 30 by the Southlake Mall.

The Calabasas, California-based tool retailer will open its 1,300-square-foot store at 2300 E. 80th Ave. in the Merrillville Plaza in Hobart. The store, which has a Merrillville mailing address but is actually in Hobart city limits, will open at 8 a.m. May 28.

“This location marks another landmark for the growth of Harbor Freight Tools, and I’m delighted that it is taking place in Merrillville,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president of real estate and construction for Harbor Freight. “This will be our second location in Lake County and our 32nd store in Indiana, so the state has already played quite a role in our company’s growth.”

The company sells a wide range of tools, including automotive, air, power and hand tools. It also stocks welding supplies, shop equipment and storage equipment.

Typically, Harbor Freight Tools employs 25 to 30 workers.

The company was founded in 1977 by Eric Smidt, who still owns it. It's been one of the country's fastest-growing retail chains, opening an average of two stores a week. Harbor Freight Tools now has more than 24,000 employees across the county.

For more information, visit harborfreight.com.

