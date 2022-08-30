Harbour Trust marks 25 years

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co. is marking 25 years in business.

The Michigan City-based financial services firm celebrated its anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and the Michigan City Economic Development Corp. It manages more than $700 million in assets.

“We would not be here today without the support of our founders, Bob Rose and Leon Dargis. Harbour Trust was started on the simple thought of providing trusted client relationships each and every day," President and Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Oberlie said. "That is our mission, every day, and each person here signed up to follow through on that mission.”

The company serves clients in Northwest Indiana and beyond, boasting a 97% customer retention rate.

"The success of Harbour Trust can be attributed to the relationships we have built with our clients, our staff, our vendors, and our shareholders," Founding Partner and Chairman Bob Rose said. "It is a far more difficult, expensive, and regulated industry than it was 25 years ago, but the secret to success remains the same — building strong, lasting relationships."

“We would also not be where we are without having invested in very talented staff. I truly believe that if the company continues to make sound decisions, this will be a $5-to-$10-billion trust company at our 50th anniversary. Not one sole person is responsible for our success. We got to where we are today as a team, and we will continue to see success by working together.”

The company at 1024 N. Karwick Road was founded in 1997.

"Harbour Trust has been a great partner and resource to not only the Chamber, but to the greater Michigan City community as well," Michigan City Chamber President Katie Eaton said.

For more information, visit www.harbourtrust.com.