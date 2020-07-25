Harbour Trust names new chief compliance officer

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co. in Michigan City has named Martha Wargo Oprea vice president and chief compliance officer.
She will oversee risk management and compliance for the investment firm that currently manages more than $700 million in assets. Harbour Trust at 1024 N. Karwick Road in Michigan City helps individual investors and organizations work toward their long-term financial goals.
Oprea, a South Bend native, has work in the trust and investing industry for more than 35 years and also serves as a member the Fiduciary and Investment Risk Management Association. She worked as a trust officer for 16 years for a large regional bank and then worked for an Indiana state-chartered bank as trust and investments compliance manager for 19 years.
She attended Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, and Indiana University, completed Cannon Financial Institute’s Personal Trust School and Corporate Trust School, and earned Certified Corporate Trust Specialist and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designations from the Institute of Certified Bankers.
"She has been a long-time volunteer for the Women’s Care Center and the South Bend Center for the Homeless," Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company said in a press release. "She is the past president of the board of directors for the Alcohol and Addictions Resource Center, and president of Kiwanis Club of Mishawaka and the American Institute of Banking-South Bend. Her passion is for supporting and mentoring women and mothers, so she also spends time mentoring young women who are looking for a way to be better caregivers and community contributors."
Gallery: A walk through downtown Michigan City
Owner Kristal Taschler makes a mint Oreo meal replacement shake at Stay Healthy in downtown Michigan City.
Michigan City residents Michael Comer, left, and Cameron Wiles shop at the Line Mullins Group Interior shop in downtown Michigan City.
Michigan City residents Pat Collado, left, and Shelley Dunleavy admire some of the possibilities as they shop for a gift at Ballyea, an Irish-…
Downtown Michigan City is making a comeback. The lakefront's city's downtown district is filled with shops, boutiques and restaurants. Read ab…
KC Mars and his wife Mariceli Paz are the owners of Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City.
Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City has decor with relics from Michigan City's past such as this shipping box from Smith Brothers Cou…
The Patina Vintage Goods store encourages folks to shop in downtown Michigan City.
The Line Mullins Group Interior shop in downtown Michigan City
This is a look at some of the items available at Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City.
Owner Kristal Taschler makes a mint Oreo meal replacement shake at Stay Healthy in downtown Michigan City.
Gary Gibson is the co-owner of Ballyea, an Irish-themed gift shop in downtown Michigan City.
Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City has decor with relics from Michigan City's past such as this canoe hanging overhead.
There's a mixture of old and new in downtown Michigan City. This is sculpture called Faust by John Sauve frames the Trinity Episcopal Church.
Parking is a concern of many shop owners in downtown Michigan City.
The Canterbury Theatre is located on Franklin Street in downtown Michigan City.
Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City features vinyl records as well as a collection of obscure gifts.
Vinyl records are making a comeback and can be found at Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City.
Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City features a variety of items for sale.
Kristina Knowski is the manager and designer at SFC Gallery in downtown Michigan City.
Tyler Hunt of Unsalted No Sharks talks about business in downtown Michigan City.
A variety of items are available at the Line Mullins Group Interior shop in downtown Michigan City.
Tyler Hunt of Unsalted No Sharks talks about business in downtown Michigan City.
"Libretto" is just one of the several art sculptures in downtown Michigan City.
Michigan City residents Pat Collado, left, and Shelley Dunleavy shop for a gift at Ballyea, an Irish-themed gift shop in downtown Michigan City.
Vinyl records are making a comeback and can be found at Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City.
The Leeds Public House on Franklin Street is in the shadow of NIPSCO's cooling tower.
"Libretto" is just one of the several art sculptures in downtown Michigan City.
Signs help give the story of Michigan City's historic district.
A sign points the way to the FLUID Coffee Lounge on Franklin Street in downtown Michigan City.
Signs point the way to things to do in downtown Michigan City.
The Leeds Public House on Franklin Street is in the shadow of NIPSCO's cooling tower.
Ming Washington of Michigan City relaxes at the FLUID Coffee Lounge during her winter break from college in Atlanta.
Signs point the way to things to do in downtown Michigan City.
Franklin Street's Commercial Historic District in downtown Michigan City.
The St. Paul Lutheran Church is in the heart of the Franklin Street Commercial Historic District.
