Harbour Trust names new chief compliance officer
Harbour Trust names new chief compliance officer

Harbour Trust names new Chief Compliance Officer

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company named Martha Wargo Oprea vice president and Chief Compliance Officer. 

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co. in Michigan City has named Martha Wargo Oprea vice president and chief compliance officer. 

She will oversee risk management and compliance for the investment firm that currently manages more than $700 million in assets. Harbour Trust at 1024 N. Karwick Road in Michigan City helps individual investors and organizations work toward their long-term financial goals.

Oprea, a South Bend native, has work in the trust and investing industry for more than 35 years and also serves as a member the Fiduciary and Investment Risk Management Association. She worked as a trust officer for 16 years for a large regional bank and then worked for an Indiana state-chartered bank as trust and investments compliance manager for 19 years.

She attended Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, and Indiana University, completed Cannon Financial Institute’s Personal Trust School and Corporate Trust School, and earned Certified Corporate Trust Specialist and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designations from the Institute of Certified Bankers.

"She has been a long-time volunteer for the Women’s Care Center and the South Bend Center for the Homeless," Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company said in a press release. "She is the past president of the board of directors for the Alcohol and Addictions Resource Center, and president of Kiwanis Club of Mishawaka and the American Institute of Banking-South Bend. Her passion is for supporting and mentoring women and mothers, so she also spends time mentoring young women who are looking for a way to be better caregivers and community contributors."

