Harbour Trust names new chief compliance officer

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co. in Michigan City has named Martha Wargo Oprea vice president and chief compliance officer.

She will oversee risk management and compliance for the investment firm that currently manages more than $700 million in assets. Harbour Trust at 1024 N. Karwick Road in Michigan City helps individual investors and organizations work toward their long-term financial goals.

Oprea, a South Bend native, has work in the trust and investing industry for more than 35 years and also serves as a member the Fiduciary and Investment Risk Management Association. She worked as a trust officer for 16 years for a large regional bank and then worked for an Indiana state-chartered bank as trust and investments compliance manager for 19 years.

She attended Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, and Indiana University, completed Cannon Financial Institute’s Personal Trust School and Corporate Trust School, and earned Certified Corporate Trust Specialist and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designations from the Institute of Certified Bankers.