Hard-hit Region shops moving sales online, stocking groceries, rolling out curbside pickup

Shops, retailers, and restaurants throughout the Calumet Region have been thrust into a new reality in which the coronavirus pandemic has shut down much of the world and kept customers hunkered down at home.

Small business owners across Northwest Indiana have been adjusting to the new world by moving sales online, stocking in-demand groceries, and rolling out curbside pickup. They have been doing what they can to help out staff displaced by the public health crisis – for instance, Vanis Salon, which has locations in Schererville, Valparaiso and Crown Points, has been giving 100% of gift card sales directly to employees.

Welch's Stop and Shop in Dyer donated 5% of all proceeds during its Happy Hour Sale Wednesday to buy gift cards to help out restaurants and bars. The butcher shop also rolled out curbside pickup on any items in the store between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. daily on any orders placed before 5 p.m. the day before for the elderly and immune-compromised.

While Indiana is under a stay-at-home order, many Region retailers have rolled out curbside pickup after closing the interiors of their shops to the general public.