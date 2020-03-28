You are the owner of this article.
Hard-hit Region shops moving sales online, stocking groceries, rolling out curbside pickup
Provecho Latin Provisions in Crown Point is now selling groceries at a small market inside the restaurant.

Shops, retailers, and restaurants throughout the Calumet Region have been thrust into a new reality in which the coronavirus pandemic has shut down much of the world and kept customers hunkered down at home.

Small business owners across Northwest Indiana have been adjusting to the new world by moving sales online, stocking in-demand groceries, and rolling out curbside pickup. They have been doing what they can to help out staff displaced by the public health crisis – for instance, Vanis Salon, which has locations in Schererville, Valparaiso and Crown Points, has been giving 100% of gift card sales directly to employees.

Welch's Stop and Shop in Dyer donated 5% of all proceeds during its Happy Hour Sale Wednesday to buy gift cards to help out restaurants and bars. The butcher shop also rolled out curbside pickup on any items in the store between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. daily on any orders placed before 5 p.m. the day before for the elderly and immune-compromised.

While Indiana is under a stay-at-home order, many Region retailers have rolled out curbside pickup after closing the interiors of their shops to the general public.

Mind Benders Puzzles & Games in downtown Whiting is now blocking off its entrance with a table but remains open to business. The game shop will drop off puzzles, brain games, logic challenges and brain teasers to customers who pull up on 119th Street in front of the store or deliver to the doorstep of anyone in Whiting. Customers also can ask whoever's at the store to bring an item to the door and pay for it over the makeshift "counter" using a Square reader so no one else touches their credit cards.

A customer at Mind Benders Puzzles and Games in Whiting plays the Anti-Virus brain game.

"It slowed down a lot at first," owner Joel Bender said."But so many people are self-quarantining and getting bored that they're ordering games and puzzles. A lot of customers are coming in from Chicago."

Business really took off after a local elementary school principal bought some educational games for her kids and posted about it on Facebook. 

"People don't want their kids staring at a screen the whole time they're at home," he said. "They've been looking for educational games and family games to pass the time while stuck at home."

Miles Books in downtown Highland closed the inside of its store on Wednesday and is now doing delivery and curbside pickup, including for special orders. Owner Jim Roumbos is encouraging customers to buy $50 gift certificates for a discounted price of $30 to keep the store going at a time when business has fallen off by 50%. 

Miles Books in Highland remains open to online sales.

"I checked with our book suppliers and normal delivery on books for us is running about a week or so," he said. "Selling books the old-fashioned way is now the best choice again, real live person to real live person. I do not see their delivery trucks buzzing around like blue bumblebees lately."

It's been tough out there as walk-in traffic dries up, said Anthony Christopher, owner of Top Tier Nutrition in Munster. 

His business, which sells meal replacement shakes, has seen a 60% fall in business.

"We were ahead of the curve, closing our dining area several days before it was mandatory," he said. "We're pushing cashless, which hurts small businesses because of the extra fees. We're glad people are staying home but this definitely throws off our projection for the year and we just hope business recovers."

Region stores are now doing e-commerce, trying to sell their goods online. The 2 Old Goats Market antique store in Cedar Lake, for instance, is doing Facebook Live previews for auctions and posting pictures of items for a sale along with the price. The shop is taking phone orders and will deliver within a 10-mile radius of the store or arrange a time for pickup.

Provecho Latin Provisions in Crown Point is now selling groceries at a small market inside the restaurant.

"Gift certificates are also available to purchase and use now or later date. We really appreciate everyone that can help our small business at this time and get us through these trying times," the shop posted on Facebook. "Let’s have fun while we have to stay at home."

Provecho Latin Cuisine and Pappas Restaurant in Crown Point have started selling groceries that they display in the windows. The restaurants are selling toilet paper, water, potatoes, onions, eggs, produce, fruits, and other kitchen staples.

"I was trying to come up with an out-of-the-box creative idea for my staff," Provecho owner and chef Chris Pappas said. "At this point, we have to put people over profits. We have to keep labor and staff going."

The two restaurants employ 150 people, many of whom have had to file for unemployment benefits when the dining rooms are closed.

"The market idea is not for profit," Pappas said. "It's to keep the staff going. Our servers have become delivery drivers. The restaurant is still getting a lot of support from the community."

The markets at the restaurants are first come, first serve for walk-up customers.

"We limit it to three guests at a time," Pappas said. "We have everything laid out. You can purchase groceries and it goes to an employee relief fund. We're just looking to help the staff and stay alive."

