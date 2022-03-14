 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hard Rock Casino seeks product and service vendors

Hard Rock Casino exterior
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will host an information session next month for potential vendors of goods and services.

Vendors are invited to the April 7 event to learn about services and products Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana may need from the business community.

Hard Rock senior executives will give presentations and be available for one-on-one interaction. Businesses will also learn how to become a preferred provider of services, including food and beverage, maintenance, general supplies and more.

The event is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. and 12-2 p.m. April 7 at the casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, directly adjacent to the Interstate 80/94 Burr Street interchange.

Vendors are asked to register in advance at www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/vendors.

