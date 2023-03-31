Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana is sponsoring Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana to the tune of $50,000.

The casino and live music venue in Gary provided a two-year sponsorship for Habitat for Humanity, which works to build affordable homes for struggling working families.

"This sponsorship will help us to continue our mission of building safe and affordable homes for those in need in our community," said Dawn Michaels, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana.

The Gary-based nonprofit dates back to 1986. It operates the Habitat ReStore in Griffith in which it sells discontinued and overstocked items, including home furnishings and building materials.

It's built new homes and provided financial education to more than 150 families in need, giving them a hand-up to help them make lasting changes to become more stable and self-reliant.

"We believe that everyone deserves a safe and decent place to call home, and we are proud to partner with an organization that shares this vision," said Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana. "Our staff is looking forward to coming out to volunteer in further support of Habitat’s mission."