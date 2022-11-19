Hard Rock Casino to celebrate Elvis' birthday with tribute acts

The Hard Rock Casino in Gary will shake, rattle and roll with a tribute celebrating Elvis's birthday.

The casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary will host Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular to celebrate the King of Rock and Roll on Jan. 7. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Not a mere cover band, the show features three different Elvis impersonators who play him at different stages in his life.

"The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Birthday Edition celebrates the music, memory and magic of Elvis era-by-era," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The show begins with the early rockabilly years, the military years and the movie years. His memorable and iconic performance in the ’68 Comeback Special follows, where TV viewers joined Elvis dressed in black leather and performing on a bare set. The show closes with the Las Vegas and concert years where memories were made, night after night, by visiting fans from around the world."

Moses Snow plays young Elvis, Ryan Pelton Elvis during his military years and comeback special and Shawn Klush during his Las Vegas and concert years.

All of the performers, who will be accompanied by the Fabulous Ambassadors tribute band, the Nashville Dreams and gospel group The Blackwood Quartet, have a number of accolades.

"Moses Snow started his journey in the music business and Elvis World at a very young age. He is now considered by many to be the future and ‘next generation; of the Elvis Tribute World and the new ‘Prince of Rock n Roll.’ Ryan Pelton is an international award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist and actor. Ryan played Blake Rayne in the movie ‘The Identical’ starring Ashley Judd, Ray Liotta, & Seth Green," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Shawn Klush was named the first-ever Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist by Elvis Presley Enterprises and was named the World’s Greatest Elvis by BBC1 in London. Klush brings all the electrifying magic of Elvis to the stage. Klush has been called 'The Closest Thing to the King in Concert.'"

He's performed on the Late Show with David Letterman and portrayed Elvis in HBO's "Vinyl," which was produced by Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.