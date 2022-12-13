 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hard Rock Casino to host Tina Turner tribute, Boy Band Christmas

The Hard Rock Casino in Gary is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

A Tina Turner Tribute, Boy Band Christmas and other acts will perform at the Hard Rock Casino this week.

The casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary will host several concerts, both free and ticketed.

Nora Jean Wallace will play the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Friday. The blues artist just released the new CD Good Blues.

“I love to share the love God put in me … I love to express my story in [the] songs of my life," she said. “I put in my songs what is inside of me: love.”

Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner will perform on the Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m. Friday.

"Fronted by Chicago artist, Elisa Latrice, this high-energy show is like no other," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Known for her show-stopping performances, Latrice brings back the nostalgia of the Ike & Tina Revue, as well as Turner’s sizzling powerhouse presence as a solo act. Showcasing some of Chicago’s finest musicians and vocalists, this show is guaranteed to keep you moving. Roll on down the river with this all-star band as they take you from the early days of 'Nutbush City Limits' to Turner’s legendary '80s comeback hits."

Laura Rain and the Caesars will play the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Detroit’s Laura Rain and the Caesars transform funky soul and R&B into their own unique vision," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Inspired by the spirit of classic recordings of a bygone era, Laura Rain creates her own environment of expression with a powerful and soulful voice."

The Mike Wheeler Band will take the Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m. Saturday.

"Mike Wheeler is a brilliant staple in the Chicago blues community and was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame in 2014," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "From Jazz to Rock, from popular music to Top 40, Mike slides in and out of musical genres with sophistication, ease and indulgence."

Finally, A Boy Band Christmas will play Hard Rock Live at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre, Jamie Jones, Erik-Michael Estrada and Ryan Cabrera will perform. The singers from 98 Degrees, All-4-One and O-Town will sing classic holiday songs and their familiar hits.

For more information, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

