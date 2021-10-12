Hard Rock to host pet adoption event

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is hosting an animal Adopt-A-Thon in partnership with the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana and Gary Animal Control on Saturday, October 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the southeast corner of the Hard Rock parking lot.

People can meet with the animals and fill out adoption applications, and if the application is approved, take their new pet home the same day.

“We’ve stationed the event in the southeast corner of our parking lot, at the corner of 29th and Burr Streets, to allow easy access and exit to the event. It should be a fun added attraction for our Saturday visitors,” said Jamie Harris, vice president of Hard Rock Northern Indiana’s security and parking,

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Tom Lounges by the Region acoustic artists James Gedda of Americana and Jack Whittle of Blues. The Humane Society of NWI will be selling candles, air fresheners, t-shirts and other items. Proceeds support the care of the animals. The public is encouraged to bring donations for both animal organizations such as cat and dog food, clay kitty litter and cleaning supplies.