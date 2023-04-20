The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce recently recognized public servants and businesses, including Hasse Construction, ATG Real Estate Development and Budd Mechanical Systems, at its annual awards celebration.

More than 400 people attended the Lakeshore Chamber's Legends of the Lakeshore awards ceremony at Dynasty Banquet in Hammond.

The chamber represents businesses in Hammond and East Chicago, including many of the large industrial companies along the lakefront.

In East Chicago, it awarded teacher Carolyn Bandura, firefighter Jose Campos and detective Daniel Ponce.

In Hammond, it awarded firefighter Gregory Janicki, EMT Jaclyn Seberger, officers Ryn Orr and Iman White and teachers Branden Chambers and Leilani Forbes.

The economic development award winners included Hasse Construction, Homerlee Business Park, Lakeshore Manor and Wendy’s in East Chicago. The economic development awards in Hammond went to ATG Real Estate Development, Culvers, Digital Crossroads, Hammond Machine Works, La Hacienda Azteca, Midland Metals Products, NW Indiana 24/7 ER & Hospital, UniFirst Uniform Services and United Hospital Services.

Longevity Awards were given to Budd Mechanical Systems, Hammond Development Corp., Hammond Machine Works, Horizon Bank and Snow and Ice Pros.

ResElevate owner Anastacia Fratto and Vidimos President Scott Vidimos were named business persons of the year.

"The Lakeshore Chamber takes pride in honoring their civil services winners, as well as recognizing local businesses for longevity and economic development awards for investing in East Chicago and Hammond," Paula Mathis of the Lakeshore Chamber said in a news release. "The evening's event provided all of us the opportunity to say thank you to our Legends of the Lakeshore."