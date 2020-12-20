Hasse Construction has been building the Region up for 100 years

Bill Hasse joined in 1982, and became president three years later. He originally intended to strike out on his own, initially studying pre-dentistry at Purdue University before switching to civil engineering. He at first worked for another firm in Chicagoland, planning to blaze his own path, before returning to the family business.

"I was younger and searching for my own identity," he said.

When he first took over, the company faced a recession. Private-sector construction vanished and a bonding company closed off its line of credit, encouraging Hasse to sell off the company's equipment and closing off the prospect of bidding on public projects.

"At that point in my career I was young and single and had a lot of other opportunities," he said. "But I was concerned with my parents, who spent a lifetime involved at the business, raising all six kids on it."

He paid off the company's debt and Hasse Construction began to grow as the economy improved. It benefited from good relationships with banks, clients and subcontractors developed over its long history.

"The reputation my father passed onto me meant everything," he said. "My dad's reputation allowed us to continue to become successful as the economy got better."