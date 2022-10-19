'Hats All, Folks! Acrylic Paintings by Robin Coyner' on display at South Shore Arts

Artist Robin Coyner’s first solo exhibit with South Shore Arts is now on display in the Atrium Gallery.

“Hats All, Folks! Acrylic Paintings by Robin Coyner” will be exhibited through Nov. 26 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

He’s a lifelong artist and educator who earned a bachelor’s in fine arts from Purdue University and a teaching license from Indiana Wesleyan University.

He taught art at Delphi Community High School for 15 years.

“Coyner attributes his experiences while teaching to the further deepening of his knowledge of the nuances of both art and people,” Gallery Coordinator Brandon Johnson said in a press release. “Robin Coyner’s ‘Hats All, Folks!’ is an unrestrained look into a unique creative mind and presents an incomparable portrait of popular culture.

He will give a lecture and gallery tour at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 for the Art in Focus series. Coyner will have an artist reception from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

“Not content to bend his style to the cognoscenti of the fine art world, Robin Coyner’s work speeds ahead with all the thrills of a high-speed car chase. At once disparate and yet also harmonious, Coyner’s artwork resembles a painted collage of all things natural, humorous, and human,” Johnson said. “His artworks would not look out of place hung next to the ever-brilliant works of Terry Gilliam or Hugh Harman, the latter of whose creation, ‘The Looney Tunes’ went on to inspire Coyner’s title for this exhibition.”

His work is creative and humorous.

“He has stated that he has never lacked for either creativity or inspiration. Letting his myriad of ideas run wild, he will often abandon any semblance of a plan in favor of letting each piece that he paints onto the canvas influence the next, weaving together a story to captivate the viewer,” Johnson said. “This creative ebb and flow is what gives way to Coyner’s vibrant and whimsical paintings. Coyner always strives to keep his tone light and humorous, believing that this allows the viewer to have a more engaging experience and helps to build a stronger rapport with the viewer as well.”

The main focus of this exhibit is Coyner’s acrylic paintings on canvas. He also works in other mediums.

“He has worked with oils and inks on other projects and has experimented with and implemented other forms of surfaces when creating his art pieces,” Johnson said. “He has never shied away from abandoning his preferred medium in place of one which better suits his ideas.”