Haunted houses bring frights back to the Region

The haunted house employs about 40 actors and mixes it up every year.

"Last year, the jester in the jack-in-the-box had them crawling on the floor," Boyd said. "This year we're letting him loose outside."

It takes about 15 minutes to make it through the cell block of the old jail, which dates back to the 1800s. The Haunted Houses Chicago website gave Criminally Insane an award for most authentic background last year.

New attractions include blackout spots, where it will be completely dark and a maze.

"We added another room this year," she said. "You don't exit the normal way. ... It's going to be so good."

About 700 to 900 visitors typically flock there a night. Many come long distances, especially from Illinois.

"We had a lot of people come from Illinois when everything was closed last year," she said. "Based on the feedback, calls and emails we've been getting, I'm expecting another year like that."

The haunted attraction in an old jail where John Dillinger and Al Capone hitman James Sammons were once locked up also has benefited from word of mouth and strong repeat business.