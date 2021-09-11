Hazardous waste disposal firm fined $30,000 for safety violations

A hazardous waste disposal firm in East Chicago was fined $30,000 by the state of Indiana for safety violations.
The Indiana Department of Labor founded that Merrillville-based Tradebe Environmental Services committed serious and repeated safety violations at its facility at 4343 Kennedy Ave. in East Chicago.
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration did inspections at the site between May and August and found Tradebe did not ensure that workers only handled stable or safely arranged loads in a non-hazardous shredder area.
The state is imposing a $5,000 fine for the serious safety violation.
"Employees were exposed to struck by-hazards when they walked and/or worked in the area around the shredder," IOSHA inspectors said in a safety order. "Pallets were raised with the forklift to dump 55-gallon drums into the shredder without the drums secured to prevent them falling to the floor below prior to placement in the shredder."
Inspectors also found Tradebe did not ensure that every powered industrial truck operator in the non-hazardous shredder area was properly trained and competent.
"Employees were exposed to struck-by hazards when uncertified forklift operators were allowed to operate the forklift to dump 55-gallon drums into the shredder prior to being fully trained and certified," inspectors said in a safety order.
IOSHA is fining the company $25,000 for the repeat violation.
"The Tradebe Environmental Services was previously cited for a violation of this occupational safety and health standard or its equivalent standard, which was contained in OSHA inspection number and was affirmed as a final order on 4/8/2020, with respect to a workplace located at 4343 Kennedy Avenue in East Chicago."
Tradebe, which maintains its U.S. office in Merrillville and has locations around the country, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The company was founded in 1983 and manages environmental liabilities for all industries, especially energy, petrochemicals, aerospace and hospitals. It offers hazardous waste disposal, hazardous waste disposal, energy recovery, chemical reuse, solvent distillation and stabilization.
It has more than 2,500 employees at 90 locations around the world, including a large presence in Europe and the United Kingdom.
Indiana gave Tradebe until Sept. 29 to pay the fine and take corrective action.
