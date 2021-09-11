Hazardous waste disposal firm fined $30,000 for safety violations

A hazardous waste disposal firm in East Chicago was fined $30,000 by the state of Indiana for safety violations.

The Indiana Department of Labor founded that Merrillville-based Tradebe Environmental Services committed serious and repeated safety violations at its facility at 4343 Kennedy Ave. in East Chicago.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration did inspections at the site between May and August and found Tradebe did not ensure that workers only handled stable or safely arranged loads in a non-hazardous shredder area.

The state is imposing a $5,000 fine for the serious safety violation.

"Employees were exposed to struck by-hazards when they walked and/or worked in the area around the shredder," IOSHA inspectors said in a safety order. "Pallets were raised with the forklift to dump 55-gallon drums into the shredder without the drums secured to prevent them falling to the floor below prior to placement in the shredder."

Inspectors also found Tradebe did not ensure that every powered industrial truck operator in the non-hazardous shredder area was properly trained and competent.