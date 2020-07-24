Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte awards scholarships to 39 students

The health care foundation has awarded financial assistance to students pursuing careers in the field of health science since 1983. This year, it awarded $102,500 to students who either live or work in LaPorte County.

“HFL is extremely proud to provide these opportunities for students in the county. We gratefully acknowledge the time and effort of our foundation scholarship committee members: Jane Nelson, Kathy Bernel, Katrina Langford, Michele Magnuson and Linda Satkoski," Healthcare Foundation President and CEO Maria Fruth said. "Twenty-four students pursuing a career in healthcare are receiving $86,000 to offset the cost of their studies. We also acknowledge and thank the LaPorte Hospital Auxiliary scholarship selection committee: Jean Burns, Judith Klosinski, D’Ann Murray, and Ann Smith. Auxiliary awarded $16,500 to 15 students pursuing health and wellness related studies. Scholarships are an investment in a healthier future. Congratulations to all recipients.”