Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte awards scholarships to 39 students

LAPORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte and LaPorte Hospital Auxiliary awarded 39 college students from LaPorte County scholarships for this academic year.
The health care foundation has awarded financial assistance to students pursuing careers in the field of health science since 1983. This year, it awarded $102,500 to students who either live or work in LaPorte County.
“HFL is extremely proud to provide these opportunities for students in the county. We gratefully acknowledge the time and effort of our foundation scholarship committee members: Jane Nelson, Kathy Bernel, Katrina Langford, Michele Magnuson and Linda Satkoski," Healthcare Foundation President and CEO Maria Fruth said. "Twenty-four students pursuing a career in healthcare are receiving $86,000 to offset the cost of their studies. We also acknowledge and thank the LaPorte Hospital Auxiliary scholarship selection committee: Jean Burns, Judith Klosinski, D’Ann Murray, and Ann Smith. Auxiliary awarded $16,500 to 15 students pursuing health and wellness related studies. Scholarships are an investment in a healthier future. Congratulations to all recipients.”
This year's recipients included:
• Christine Ake, Indiana University, Doctor of Medicine
• Tessa Bauman, Purdue University West Lafayette, Master of Science, Public Health
• Olivia Dybing, Aquinas College, Bachelor of Science, Biology
• Susan Feldt, University of Chicago, Doctor of Medicine
• Laura Fischer, Butler University, Doctor of Pharmacy
• Chloee Garay, Valparaiso University, Master of Clinical Mental Health Counseling
• Thalia Garcia, Ball State University, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Karmen Halfacre, Ball State University, Bachelor of Science, Biology/Pre-Physician Assistant Studies
• Emily Kasarda, Indiana University South Bend, Bachelor of Science, Social Work
• Jackson Kubaszyk, Indiana University Bloomington, Bachelor of Science, Pre-Med
• Katrina Machtemes, Purdue University Northwest, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Dawn Martin, Chamberlain University, Master of Science, Nursing
• Audrey Ott, Indiana University Bloomington, Bachelor of Science, Neuroscience
• Megan Rose, Indiana University South Bend, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
•Bethany Schuster, Purdue University West Lafayette, Bachelor of Science, Speech & Hearing Science
• Timothy Tyler, North Central University, Doctor of Healthcare Administration
• Abigail Vaughn, Franklin College, Master of Science, Athletic Training
• Breanna Wisser, Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, Occupational Therapy
Abigail Zila, Indiana State University, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, won the Walter Hrankja Scholarship. Olivia Huff, Indiana University Purdue University, Bachelor of Science, Radiology, won the Radiology, Inc Scholarship. Curtis Meeks, Walden University, Master of Science, Nursing, and Heidi Bickel, Purdue University Northwest, Doctor of Nursing Practice, won Magnuson Endowment Scholarships. Megan Gushrowski, Manchester University, Doctor of Pharmacy, and Sara Siegmund, Purdue University West Lafayette, Doctor of Pharmacy, received the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte Scholarship supplemented by the Elizabeth & Eugene Siefker Scholarship. Mya Fegaras, DePaul University, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry, received the Harold and Marcy Bowen Scholarship.
Auxiliary scholarships for college freshmen and sophomores, funded from the sales proceeds of the gift shop at La Porte Hospital, also were awarded to:
• Elaine Bonner, Purdue University Northwest, Bachelor of Science, Biology/Pre-Physician Assistant
• Megan Boyd, Butler University, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
• Emily Cupples, Purdue University West Lafayette, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Rebecca Eyrick, Purdue University West Lafayette, Bachelor of Science, Health Science
• Petra Hemphill, Drake University, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
• Abigail Kemiel. Indiana University Purdue University, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science
• Jennifer Kievert, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry
• Tristen Poe, Indiana University Bloomington, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry
• Angela Randon, Purdue University Northwest, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Neiha Sanchez, Indiana University South Bend, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Auxiliary renewal scholarships went to:
• Brianna Dove, Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
• Ashley Francis, St. Anthony Echocardiography School, Associate of Applied Sciences, Echocardiography
• Elisabeth Novak, Cedarville University, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Austin Weiland, Anderson University, Bachelor of Science, Biology
For more information, visit hflaporte.org/scholarships.
