Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte gives $6.5 million in grants to the community

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte gave out $6.5 million to various community causes this year.
The nonprofit that seeks to encourage LaPorte County residents to be healthy has invested more than $30 million in the community since it was founded in 2017 with funds reaped from the sale of the IU Health LaPorte Hospital.
Last year, the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte awarded 25 Healthy Children grant awards to community programs "to ensure all children are healthy, well, and safe and supported." It doled out funding to the Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County for new clubs in Westville and Kingsford Heights. It also gave a $40,000 grant for Goodwill Industries of Michiana to hire a doula for first-time, low-income mothers without birth partners.
It gave Healthy Living grants to Purdue Extension – LaPorte County for its Kingsford Heights Community Gardens and to the city of LaPorte to build the Clear Lake Greenway Loop Project.
Some of the funding will help LaPorte County residents get out, get exercise and lead a more active lifestyle. It gave $337,060 to the city of LaPorte to build the second phase of the Chessie Trail, $25,000 for the Stone Lake Trail Expansion, $300,000 for the Lincoln Trail in Westville, and $107,500 to extend the walking path at Mill Pond Park in Union Mills.
The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte also awarded seven Healthy Minds grants, including to help Porter-Starke Services' LaPorte Recovery Center that treats substance use disorder. It also helped fund substance use prevention programs in 11 schools and school districts.
It provided 44 scholarships to students pursuing careers in healthcare and funding for English language classes for community members who initially spoke a language other than English to help them find work, get ahead in the work and communicate with their children's teachers and healthcare providers.
“In 2021, we awarded 99 grants to 66 community partners committed to improving the health and wellness of the community," President and CEO Maria Fruth said. "Together, we are empowering La Porte County residents to live healthy and well.”
For more information, visit hflaporte.org or call 219.326.2471.