Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte gives $6.5 million in grants to the community

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte gave out $6.5 million to various community causes this year.

The nonprofit that seeks to encourage LaPorte County residents to be healthy has invested more than $30 million in the community since it was founded in 2017 with funds reaped from the sale of the IU Health LaPorte Hospital.

Last year, the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte awarded 25 Healthy Children grant awards to community programs "to ensure all children are healthy, well, and safe and supported." It doled out funding to the Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County for new clubs in Westville and Kingsford Heights. It also gave a $40,000 grant for Goodwill Industries of Michiana to hire a doula for first-time, low-income mothers without birth partners.

It gave Healthy Living grants to Purdue Extension – LaPorte County for its Kingsford Heights Community Gardens and to the city of LaPorte to build the Clear Lake Greenway Loop Project.