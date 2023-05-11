The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte recently helped feed the hungry across LaPorte County.

It provided a $10,000 Meat the Need grant to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, making it possible for the organization to distribute 4,500 pounds of food to local food pantries and soup kitchens.

The foundation arranges for hunters and farmers to donate game and livestock to hunger-relief agencies. The donation covered the expense of processing, packaging and transporting the food.

Citizens Concerned for the Homeless helped coordinate the deliveries, using a refrigerated truck funded by grants from HFL and Duneland Health Council to pick up thousands of pounds of ground beef in one-pound bags.

It distributed the food to 16 hunger relief agencies, including the Center Township Trustee, Community Food Pantry of Galena, Hudson, Kankakee and Wills Townships, Downtown Emergency Soup Kitchen at Michigan City First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Faith City Assembly of God Church, Interfaith Community PADS, Kingsford Heights Food Pantry, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Soup Kitchen, Sacred Heart Food Pantry at St. Mary, Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry, Sand Castle Shelter for Homeless Families, Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, Supplemental United Food Pantry of Hanna, The PAX Center, The Salvation Army-LaPorte and The Salvation Army-Michigan City.

It's part of the Healthcare Foundation's Healthy Living initiative that addresses food insecurity in LaPorte County.

“As we all know, the cost of food has increased. Add to that the ongoing supply chain issues, and what we see is that food pantries often struggle to get meat for the people they serve. We are proud to support the work that Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry does, and we’re so grateful to the team at Citizens Concerned for the Homeless for volunteering to make this tremendous delivery happen. Now the hard-working food pantries and soup kitchens in our community can continue to feed our neighbors,” said Maria Fruth, Healthcare Foundation of La Porte president and CEO.