Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte President and CEO Maria Fruth was elected to a statewide board.

Fruth will serve on the board of the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance, a network of foundations, nonprofits and social investors that work to improve outcomes for people throughout the state. It bills itself as the "largest network serving philanthropy in Indiana, working to increase impact and lead positive change."

She became a member in 2016 when the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte was first founded with the proceeds from the sale of the hospital.

"I am thrilled to serve IPA as a board member and have the opportunity to work alongside accomplished peers and staff,” Fruth said. “IPA connects Indiana philanthropic organizations, and it is a forum to share ideas and to continue to build skills, among many other benefits."

Maggi Spartz, president of Unity Foundation of LaPorte County, also was elected as chair of the IPA board. She's been on the board for eight years, serving on various committees.

“I joined the Indiana philanthropic field soon after IPA was formed,” Spartz said. “I am honored to be the first from Northwest Indiana to take the helm of the board of IPA, the organization that champions, supports, and connects members as we transform Indiana through effective philanthropy.”

About 20 other philanthropic leaders from across the state serve on the board.

“The 2023 board brings a combination of experience, varied viewpoints, and commitment to philanthropy that will serve members of IPA well,” IPA President and CEO Claudia Cummings said.

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte has invested more than $36 million in LaPorte County since 2017 and hopes to make it among the 10 healthiest communities in the state by 2030.