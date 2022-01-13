Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte seeks grant applications for public health programs

Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte is accepting applications for grant funding for health and wellness projects and programs in LaPorte County.

The nonprofit that aims to help all LaPorte County residents be healthy seeks to make the county one of the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by 2030.

It is accepting proposals for its 2022 Cycle 1 grants through Feb. 25. It will provide grants that contribute to positive change in the community while showing measurable progress toward its strategic priorities of Healthy Children, Healthy Living and Healthy Minds.

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte asks community groups to come up with fresh ideas for tackling public health issues in LaPorte County.

"To achieve our vision of becoming one of the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by 2030, it will take all of us," President and CEO Maria Fruth said. "It will take bold steps, innovative ideas and dedicated partners implementing evidence-based practices.”